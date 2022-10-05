Read full article on original website
Related
eastcobbnews.com
First responders treated to appreciation lunch in East Cobb
The East Cobb-based Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team once again held an appreciation barbecue lunch to honor local police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and military veterans. Wednesday’s lunch included the Capital City Home Loans grilling from a food truck and serving burgers and hotdogs with a variety of sides sponsored...
eastcobbnews.com
Scene in East Cobb: Getting into the swing of Halloween
A makeshift “photo booth” was set up at the Sewell Mill Baptist Church Saturday for a pumpkin patch and fall produce sale held by Holland Botanical (previous story here). Visitors could get their pictures taken (many were taking snaps of their kids sitting on the bales of hay) as they shopped for fresh fruits and vegetables.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Food Scores: Pappasito’s; Douceur de France Bakery; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 3 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Checker’s. 41 Cobb Parkway South. Cools Beans Coffee Roasters Mobile. 32 Waddell Street. Daily Bread Cafe. 531 Roselane...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb stormwater analysis, impact fee options to be presented
Nearly a year after Cobb commissioners asked the county water department to examine the possibility of imposing a stormwater impact fee, they will hear a preliminary analysis on Tuesday. A work session has been called for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. “to present information on stormwater management services and the preliminary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcobbnews.com
4 East Cobb high schools surpass 90 percent graduation rates
Four high schools in East Cobb reported graduation rates of 90 percent or higher in the Class of 2022. The Georgia Department of Education released district- and school-level figures on Thursday, with Harrison High School leading the Cobb County School District with a 97.2 percent graduation rate. Lassiter High School...
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb resolution to redraw commission seats to be considered
An unprecedented legal ploy by Cobb County to invoke home rule provisions for reapportioning commission district lines will be considered for a vote Tuesday. The Cobb Board of Commissioners will be asked to pass a resolution to redraw the four commission districts according to a map drawn earlier this year by State Rep. Erick Allen, the Cobb legislative delegation chairman, that would preserve the District 2 seat for commissioner Jerica Richardson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort
We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb bottle shop opponents appeal liquor license approval
Community members opposed to a liquor store that plans to open in the same location vacated by another bottle shop on Johnson Ferry Road have appealed to the Cobb Board of Commissioners. Commissioners will conduct a public hearing Tuesday to hear the appeal of residents and nearby business owners, who...
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
thecitymenus.com
Downtown Dallas First Community-Wide Pumpkin Fest
The City of Dallas Business Development office is excited to announce that we are having our FIRST community-wide Pumpkin Fest in Downtown Dallas! Businesses, organizations, and individuals from the community can display their decorated and/or carved pumpkins on the sidewalks in downtown. Register a pumpkin for this great opportunity to advertise your business or organization for FREE!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: October 5, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 5, 2022,. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program
UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
The Citizen Online
Threats about school violence continue to disrupt some Fayette schools Thursday
Fayette County deputies were present at Starr’s Mill High School Thursday morning following a reported threat of violence found written on a wall, this time in a girls restroom. That follows a day of disruption at Starr’s Mill Monday following a scribbled threat of gun violence in a boys...
daystech.org
VR woman pleads guilty of embezzling over $200K | Local News
A Villa Rica girl struck a plea cope with federal prosecutors in relation to costs of embezzling over $200,000 from her former employer, an Atlanta-based actual property administration firm. Nicole Leigh Stamps-Mims, 35, of Villa Rica, pleaded responsible earlier than Judge Steve C. Jones within the Atlanta Division of Northern...
Project could add an hour or more to Atlanta commutes
LISTEN: Reducing five lanes to three on Atlanta's perimeter highway has the potential for "extreme delays" for local commuters and motorists going around Atlanta. GPB's Orlando Montoya spoke with Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul about possible effects. Motorists are preparing for what promises to be no ordinary Atlanta traffic jam...
New changes coming to Delta loyalty program
ATLANTA — On Thursday, Delta announced that they will be making some changes to its Skymiles program. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of the biggest changes is the number of Medallion qualification dollars required to earn status. For the first time in seven...
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
atlantatribune.com
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
Comments / 1