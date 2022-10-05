ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

eastcobbnews.com

First responders treated to appreciation lunch in East Cobb

The East Cobb-based Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team once again held an appreciation barbecue lunch to honor local police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and military veterans. Wednesday’s lunch included the Capital City Home Loans grilling from a food truck and serving burgers and hotdogs with a variety of sides sponsored...
COBB, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Scene in East Cobb: Getting into the swing of Halloween

A makeshift “photo booth” was set up at the Sewell Mill Baptist Church Saturday for a pumpkin patch and fall produce sale held by Holland Botanical (previous story here). Visitors could get their pictures taken (many were taking snaps of their kids sitting on the bales of hay) as they shopped for fresh fruits and vegetables.
COBB, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb Food Scores: Pappasito’s; Douceur de France Bakery; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 3 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Checker’s. 41 Cobb Parkway South. Cools Beans Coffee Roasters Mobile. 32 Waddell Street. Daily Bread Cafe. 531 Roselane...
COBB, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb stormwater analysis, impact fee options to be presented

Nearly a year after Cobb commissioners asked the county water department to examine the possibility of imposing a stormwater impact fee, they will hear a preliminary analysis on Tuesday. A work session has been called for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. “to present information on stormwater management services and the preliminary...
COBB, GA
eastcobbnews.com

4 East Cobb high schools surpass 90 percent graduation rates

Four high schools in East Cobb reported graduation rates of 90 percent or higher in the Class of 2022. The Georgia Department of Education released district- and school-level figures on Thursday, with Harrison High School leading the Cobb County School District with a 97.2 percent graduation rate. Lassiter High School...
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb resolution to redraw commission seats to be considered

An unprecedented legal ploy by Cobb County to invoke home rule provisions for reapportioning commission district lines will be considered for a vote Tuesday. The Cobb Board of Commissioners will be asked to pass a resolution to redraw the four commission districts according to a map drawn earlier this year by State Rep. Erick Allen, the Cobb legislative delegation chairman, that would preserve the District 2 seat for commissioner Jerica Richardson.
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb bottle shop opponents appeal liquor license approval

Community members opposed to a liquor store that plans to open in the same location vacated by another bottle shop on Johnson Ferry Road have appealed to the Cobb Board of Commissioners. Commissioners will conduct a public hearing Tuesday to hear the appeal of residents and nearby business owners, who...
COBB, GA
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
thecitymenus.com

Downtown Dallas First Community-Wide Pumpkin Fest

The City of Dallas Business Development office is excited to announce that we are having our FIRST community-wide Pumpkin Fest in Downtown Dallas! Businesses, organizations, and individuals from the community can display their decorated and/or carved pumpkins on the sidewalks in downtown. Register a pumpkin for this great opportunity to advertise your business or organization for FREE!
DALLAS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: October 5, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 5, 2022,. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program

UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
UNION CITY, GA
daystech.org

VR woman pleads guilty of embezzling over $200K | Local News

A Villa Rica girl struck a plea cope with federal prosecutors in relation to costs of embezzling over $200,000 from her former employer, an Atlanta-based actual property administration firm. Nicole Leigh Stamps-Mims, 35, of Villa Rica, pleaded responsible earlier than Judge Steve C. Jones within the Atlanta Division of Northern...
VILLA RICA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New changes coming to Delta loyalty program

ATLANTA — On Thursday, Delta announced that they will be making some changes to its Skymiles program. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of the biggest changes is the number of Medallion qualification dollars required to earn status. For the first time in seven...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA

