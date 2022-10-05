Read full article on original website
DENVER — (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder. The Broncos didn't respond to requests from The Associated Press for confirmation of NFL Network's report Saturday that Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained latissimus dorsi, an injury that's more common in baseball players and isn't typically treated with an injection.
The National Football League and the NFL Players Association agreed to update the league's concussion protocol on Saturday.
The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season under the lights in Lexington, welcoming the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2 SEC) to Kroger Field for an SEC East clash. Unfortunately for UK, it'll be without some key players, ...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep. Gonzalez, who walks to the plate to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, drove a 1-0 cutter — the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game — off Corey Kluber over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a wild celebration inside Progressive Field. Gonzalez finished his follow-through and watched where the ball had landed while taking 10 small steps toward first, still holding his bat straight down. He then flipped the bat behind him and started trotting around the bases. As Gonzalez rounded the bases, and his teammates gathered near home plate to greet him, the sellout crowd of 34,971 fans shook the ballpark as Cleveland’s surprise season turned more story book.
