Five Iron Golf Coming to Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township

Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment experience, is set to open its doors in Shelby Township on Oct. 21, while a downtown Detroit location is slated to open early next year at 600 W. Lafayette Blvd (at Third Avenue in the upcoming Cambria Hotel).

The company’s first suburban location will feature six TrackMan golf simulators in a 4,900-square-foot-space. In addition to offering golf technology and equipment, the venue will feature various entertainment elements including multiple flat screen TVs, fresh made Mexican fare provided by Detroit Taco, and a full bar serving up signature cocktails, canned classics, and local brews on taps.

The brand’s custom-built golf simulators feature multi-angle cameras capturing every angle of the golf swing. The TrackMan Golf technology, meanwhile, simulates 93 historic courses such as Pebble Beach and St. Andrews.

Local players can test their skills on eight Michigan courses: Arthur Hills at the Highlands (Boyne Highlands), Links/Quarry, Preserve/Links and Quarry/Preserve (Bay Harbor), Orchard Lake Country Club (West Bloomfield Township), Port Huron Golf Course (Fort Gratiot Township), The Highlands (Harbor Springs), and Wabeek Country Club (Bloomfield Township).

In addition to playing virtual courses, customers can practice on driving ranges and work on their short game with a serviceable putting green. Customers also can take lessons from certified professionals and participate in Five Iron Golf leagues throughout the year.

“We are excited to bring Five Iron Golf to Michigan starting with Shelby Township, and look forward to welcoming the Michigan community to experience a new way to play,” says Jason Sproat, Detroit general manager of Five Iron Golf Shelby Township.

“From the avid golfer, to the entertainment seeker, Five Iron Golf offers something for everyone. We can’t wait to see guests practicing in our simulators, taking lessons, participating in our leagues, and joining us for happy hour and private events.”

Five Iron Golf offers shuffleboard, a sports bar setting with seven TVs, and space to host parties, business meetings, and corporate events. Other features include neon signs, modern lounge furniture, graffiti from local artist Desiree Kelly, and a mural of professional golfers Calvin Peete and Charlie Sifford.

Five Iron Golf Shelby Township is located at 50773 Corporate Drive (23 Mile Road and Van Dyke Freeway). Doors will be open to the public at 6 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Guests can book a simulator, a golf lesson, host an event, or learn more about the new location online.

Each location features golf simulators available for rentals by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron’s golf leagues, host an event, or book a lesson.

Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Seattle with new locations coming to Long Island City and Boston by the end of 2022.

More information is available at fiveirongolf.com .

