ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV

During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
NHL
markerzone.com

EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE JAKE VIRTANEN FROM PTO

The Edmonton Oilers have released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement, per Darren Dreger. Virtanen, 26, played most recently in the KHL after being blacklisted from North American pro hockey due to a sexual assault charge, since acquitted. Edmonton signing him to a tryout was controversial enough, but...
NHL
Yardbarker

Sabres name veteran forward Kyle Okposo captain

The Buffalo Sabres made their 2022-23 leadership group official Saturday afternoon, naming longtime Sabres forward Kyle Okposo the 20th captain in Sabres history. Forward Zemgus Girgensons and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will serve as Buffalo’s alternate captains for the upcoming season. The team went without a captain last season after trading the injured Jack Eichel, their previous captain, instead electing to have Okposo and Girgensons serve as full-time alternates, and Dahlin an alternate at times later in the season.
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings release 9 players

Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining. The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster. On Friday, the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
markerzone.com

FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER

The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
NHL
markerzone.com

MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS

The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
NHL
markerzone.com

OILERS ANNOUNCE THE HIRING OF FORMER DEFENSEMAN STEVE STAIOS

The Edmonton Oilers took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce that Steve Staios has been hired as a special advisor to their hockey operations staff. His focus will be mainly in line with player development. Staios, suited up for 1001 career games at the NHL level, 573 of which...
NHL
Yardbarker

Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2

Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Rask
markerzone.com

HOCKEY CANADA LOSES BIGGEST SPONSORS YET IN WAKE OF SCANDALS

Tim Hortons and Scotiabank both announced today that they will no longer advertise for the Canadian men's program, citing growing concern over Hockey Canada's response to a growing number of sexual assault scandals. According to Tim Hortons' release, they are pulling all of their funding from upcoming men's hockey events,...
SPORTS
NHL

Detroit reduces roster by nine

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Blue Jackets end exhibition season with game at Washington

Columbus to face the Capitals tonight at 7 p.m. This is it. The final preseason game of the 2022 autumn is here, with the Blue Jackets traveling to the nation's capital to take on Metropolitan Division rival Washington tonight at Capital One Arena. The game will be streamed on BlueJackets.com...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto#Veteran#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Carolina Hurricanes#Swede
markerzone.com

CANADIAN TIRE PERMANENTLY CUTS TIES WITH HOCKEY CANADA

Canadian Tire -- a corporation worth over $9 billion (CAD) -- made public their intentions to drop altogether their financial partnership with Hockey Canada, per TSN's Rick Westhead. The decision follows a disastrous pairing of testimonies -- given yesterday from former chair Michael Brind'Amour and interim chair Andrea Skinner -- amidst at least three larger scandals plaguing the organization.
ECONOMY
Times Leader

WBS Penguins shut out Lehigh Valley 2-0 in preseason tilt

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 2-0 win in their second preseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 2-0 in exhibition play, but a rookie goalie for Lehigh Valley made sure the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
markerzone.com

FLAMES MAKE DECISION ON PTO HOPEFULS MILANO AND EAKIN

The Calgary Flames made decisions on three players hoping to earn spots on their roster for the 2022-23 season, which included releasing both Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin from their professional tryout offers (PTOs). Eakin, 31, was the first of the two to be signed back on Sept. 11. There...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

SENATORS' HEAD COACH D.J. SMITH CALLS OUT HABS FOR TARGETING HIS PLAYERS

D.J. Smith was visibly upset after Ottawa's preseason victory over Montreal last night. Normally, it is good vibes after a win, but Smith was not happy, and he called out the Montreal Canadiens for targeting his key players. If you recall, Arber Xhekaj took a small shot at the Sens'...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Metropolitan Division capsules: Hurricanes remain formidable

The Carolina Hurricanes have been the class of the Metropolitan Division for each of the last two seasons, and there's plenty of reason to think they will be again in 2022-23. They bolstered an already stout defense in the offseason, albeit at the expense of some top-six forward depth. Reigning...
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

MINOR HOCKEY PLAYER TAKES OUT OPPONENT WITH A TWO-HANDED SWING TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)

This one is either going to lead to a lengthy suspension, or perhaps even an all out ban. A video circulating on the internet shows Russian hockey player Arseni Borisenko hitting opponent Ivan Suvorov in the head with his stick. This was no accident. Borisenko used both hands to take the swing and clearly knew exactly what he was doing. Suvorov went down hard, and it's tough the blame him. Here's the video:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy