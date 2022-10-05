Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
markerzone.com
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE JAKE VIRTANEN FROM PTO
The Edmonton Oilers have released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement, per Darren Dreger. Virtanen, 26, played most recently in the KHL after being blacklisted from North American pro hockey due to a sexual assault charge, since acquitted. Edmonton signing him to a tryout was controversial enough, but...
Yardbarker
Sabres name veteran forward Kyle Okposo captain
The Buffalo Sabres made their 2022-23 leadership group official Saturday afternoon, naming longtime Sabres forward Kyle Okposo the 20th captain in Sabres history. Forward Zemgus Girgensons and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will serve as Buffalo’s alternate captains for the upcoming season. The team went without a captain last season after trading the injured Jack Eichel, their previous captain, instead electing to have Okposo and Girgensons serve as full-time alternates, and Dahlin an alternate at times later in the season.
Detroit Red Wings release 9 players
Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining. The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster. On Friday, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
markerzone.com
OILERS ANNOUNCE THE HIRING OF FORMER DEFENSEMAN STEVE STAIOS
The Edmonton Oilers took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce that Steve Staios has been hired as a special advisor to their hockey operations staff. His focus will be mainly in line with player development. Staios, suited up for 1001 career games at the NHL level, 573 of which...
Yardbarker
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA LOSES BIGGEST SPONSORS YET IN WAKE OF SCANDALS
Tim Hortons and Scotiabank both announced today that they will no longer advertise for the Canadian men's program, citing growing concern over Hockey Canada's response to a growing number of sexual assault scandals. According to Tim Hortons' release, they are pulling all of their funding from upcoming men's hockey events,...
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
NHL
Blue Jackets end exhibition season with game at Washington
Columbus to face the Capitals tonight at 7 p.m. This is it. The final preseason game of the 2022 autumn is here, with the Blue Jackets traveling to the nation's capital to take on Metropolitan Division rival Washington tonight at Capital One Arena. The game will be streamed on BlueJackets.com...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
CANADIAN TIRE PERMANENTLY CUTS TIES WITH HOCKEY CANADA
Canadian Tire -- a corporation worth over $9 billion (CAD) -- made public their intentions to drop altogether their financial partnership with Hockey Canada, per TSN's Rick Westhead. The decision follows a disastrous pairing of testimonies -- given yesterday from former chair Michael Brind'Amour and interim chair Andrea Skinner -- amidst at least three larger scandals plaguing the organization.
WBS Penguins shut out Lehigh Valley 2-0 in preseason tilt
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 2-0 win in their second preseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 2-0 in exhibition play, but a rookie goalie for Lehigh Valley made sure the...
markerzone.com
FLAMES MAKE DECISION ON PTO HOPEFULS MILANO AND EAKIN
The Calgary Flames made decisions on three players hoping to earn spots on their roster for the 2022-23 season, which included releasing both Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin from their professional tryout offers (PTOs). Eakin, 31, was the first of the two to be signed back on Sept. 11. There...
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA 'ATHLETES THESE DAYS HAVE THE ATTENTION SPAN OF AN AMOEBA'
John Tortorella's return is great for me, personally, because he is a gold mine when it comes to juicy hockey content. He tells it like it is with little to no WD-40, he just grips it and rips it, no filter. He wasn't coy today when talking about the status...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
SENATORS' HEAD COACH D.J. SMITH CALLS OUT HABS FOR TARGETING HIS PLAYERS
D.J. Smith was visibly upset after Ottawa's preseason victory over Montreal last night. Normally, it is good vibes after a win, but Smith was not happy, and he called out the Montreal Canadiens for targeting his key players. If you recall, Arber Xhekaj took a small shot at the Sens'...
Yardbarker
NHL Metropolitan Division capsules: Hurricanes remain formidable
The Carolina Hurricanes have been the class of the Metropolitan Division for each of the last two seasons, and there's plenty of reason to think they will be again in 2022-23. They bolstered an already stout defense in the offseason, albeit at the expense of some top-six forward depth. Reigning...
markerzone.com
MINOR HOCKEY PLAYER TAKES OUT OPPONENT WITH A TWO-HANDED SWING TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
This one is either going to lead to a lengthy suspension, or perhaps even an all out ban. A video circulating on the internet shows Russian hockey player Arseni Borisenko hitting opponent Ivan Suvorov in the head with his stick. This was no accident. Borisenko used both hands to take the swing and clearly knew exactly what he was doing. Suvorov went down hard, and it's tough the blame him. Here's the video:
NBC Sports
Farabee takes notable step; Tortorella says putting D-man on waivers a 'tough one'
VOORHEES, N.J. — With the local nine back in the playoffs Friday, Joel Farabee donned his red Phillies hat after practice. Consider it his cleared-for-contact cap. The Flyers' winger took an important step in his path toward a potential return for the team's regular-season opener. He was given the OK to participate in full-contact fashion for practice.
Comments / 0