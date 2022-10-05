‘Fowl’ Play: Video shows wild turkey causing chaos in Ohio home

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — You could call it an investigation into ‘fowl play.’

A video posted by Ohio’s Miami Township Police shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity.

The video shows the turkey freeing itself from a net in a dramatic fashion, then crashing through a window.

In a post to Twitter, the police department wrote: “Police Officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we’ve been dispatched for a wild turkey breaking into a house…and then breaking out.”

A woman in the video can be heard saying, “I feel so bad for it. It’s probably hurt.”

But, there has been no word on the condition of the turkey.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.