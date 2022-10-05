Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Watch the highlights of SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to space station
NASA and SpaceX successfully launched the four Crew-5 astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, October 5. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft departed Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on time, at noon. We're on our way to space!#Crew5 lifted...
NASA and SpaceX are looking for a way to restore Hubble’s orbit
NASA and SpaceX are working on a study that could lead to new missions to restore Hubble’s orbit. The space telescope has been running since 1990. Throughout its over 30 years of service, Hubble has received five servicing missions designed to help boost the telescope’s orbit and keep it working at optimum levels. The last service mission, though, was in 2009.
NASA astronauts, cosmonaut dock with ISS after launch on SpaceX Crew Dragon
--- A four-person crew of astronauts and a cosmonaut arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, completing a 29-hour trek in a SpaceX capsule that began in Florida. At 5:01 p.m. EDT, Crew Dragon made contact with the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module, then began securing itself...
satnews.com
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS
UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
scitechdaily.com
NASA, SpaceX Proceeding to Crew-5 Launch to International Space Station
NASA will provide live coverage of the upcoming launch activities for the SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Liftoff of Crew-5 is still targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A little over a day later, at 4:57 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, the Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, is scheduled to dock to the space station.
Gizmodo
Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts Its Fifth Crewed Launch for NASA
Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast...
Watch SpaceX's Crew-5 astronaut flight to the International Space Station live online
SpaceX's Crew-5 mission is flying four people, including a Russian cosmonaut, to the International Space Station. Watch it live through docking on Oct. 6 here.
SpaceX aborts launch of two communication satellites into orbit
The launch of two SpaceX communications satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday was aborted again and is now scheduled for Saturday.
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
SpaceX launch takes Russian cosmonaut, NASA crewmates to space station
Despite deteriorating East-West relations, a Russian cosmonaut joined two NASA crewmates and a Japanese space veteran for launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday, kicking off a day-long flight to the International Space Station. Wearing futuristic SpaceX pressure suits, Anna Kikina, Russia's only active-duty female cosmonaut, Crew 5 commander Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 12 Eastern.Pushed skyward by 1.7 million pounds of thrust, the Falcon 9 arced away to the northeast trailing a brilliant jet of flame from its nine first stage...
SpaceX's Crew 5 mission docks with space station
SpaceX's Crew 5 mission docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, marking what NASA administrator Bill Nelson called "proof we are living through a golden era of commercial space exploration."
Satellite launch marks SpaceX's third liftoff in 3 days
SpaceX is scheduled to launch two communication satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday in its third liftoff in three days. The launch was scrubbed on Thursday.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aborts double-satellite launch at last minute
A veteran SpaceX rocket poised to make its 14th flight aborted its launch attempt less than one minute before liftoff on Thursday (Oct. 6).
