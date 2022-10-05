ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Watch the highlights of SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to space station

NASA and SpaceX successfully launched the four Crew-5 astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, October 5. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft departed Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on time, at noon. We're on our way to space!#Crew5 lifted...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

NASA and SpaceX are looking for a way to restore Hubble’s orbit

NASA and SpaceX are working on a study that could lead to new missions to restore Hubble’s orbit. The space telescope has been running since 1990. Throughout its over 30 years of service, Hubble has received five servicing missions designed to help boost the telescope’s orbit and keep it working at optimum levels. The last service mission, though, was in 2009.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
satnews.com

Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS

UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
scitechdaily.com

NASA, SpaceX Proceeding to Crew-5 Launch to International Space Station

NASA will provide live coverage of the upcoming launch activities for the SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Liftoff of Crew-5 is still targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A little over a day later, at 4:57 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, the Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, is scheduled to dock to the space station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gizmodo

Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts Its Fifth Crewed Launch for NASA

Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Koichi Wakata
CBS Denver

SpaceX launch takes Russian cosmonaut, NASA crewmates to space station

Despite deteriorating East-West relations, a Russian cosmonaut joined two NASA crewmates and a Japanese space veteran for launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday, kicking off a day-long flight to the International Space Station. Wearing futuristic SpaceX pressure suits, Anna Kikina, Russia's only active-duty female cosmonaut, Crew 5 commander Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 12 Eastern.Pushed skyward by 1.7 million pounds of thrust, the Falcon 9 arced away to the northeast trailing a brilliant jet of flame from its nine first stage...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Russian#American#Cnn

Comments / 0

Community Policy