KXLY

How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman says that the alliance is being proactive in adjusting supply ahead of a possible downturn in demand because a slowing global economy needs less fuel for travel and industry. “We are going through a period of diverse uncertainties which could come our way,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KXLY

The U.S. Dollar Index

The strong dollar has been getting a lot of attention lately. Some U.S. companies are blaming the strong U.S. dollar for lackluster earnings, while economists say it’s helping the Federal Reserve’s ongoing fight against high inflation. But how do you know when the dollar is strong or weak?...
BUSINESS
The Hill

What is the Kerch bridge and why is it important?

A portion of the Kerch Strait bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula to Russia, collapsed on Saturday after a truck exploded and ignited several fuel tanks in a passing train. The damage to the bridge briefly shut down the key Russian supply route. However, beyond its strategic importance, the Kerch...
EUROPE
KXLY

EPA Could Get Tough on Leaded Fuel in Airplanes

FRIDAY, Oct. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken a major step to curb the largest remaining source of airborne lead pollution. The agency has proposed a so-called endangerment finding that aircraft that use leaded fuel cause or contribute to pollution that could...
INDUSTRY
KXLY

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Drought that stretched across three continents this summer — drying out large parts of Europe, the United States and China — was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study. Drought dried up major rivers, destroyed crops, sparked wildfire, threatened aquatic species and...
ENVIRONMENT

