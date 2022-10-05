ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Gabler: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Contestant Who Is Struggling In Season 43

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Mike Gabler is learning how hard Survivor really is. The season 43 contestant is struggling after a major overnight storm left the Baka tribe drenched and exhausted. “I’ve never pushed my physical boundaries this far in my entire life,” Mike, 52, said in a confessional during the second episode. “And I played football, ran track, was a boxer. I do a lot of big hiking. But I’ve got food. I’ve got water. I can stop and do whatever. This is just…you’re never dry. This game is blowing my mind right now.”

Mike’s tribemates are concerned about him. Luckily, he’s guaranteed safety at the next tribal council since he has a Hidden Immunity Idol. But Mike will have to endure much more if he wants to win the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Mike.

Mike Gabler on ‘Survivor 43’ (Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

“I’m 20 to 30 years older than some of mine teammates. But I don’t want them to look at me as deadweight.

Mike is from Texas.

Mike is from Houston, Texas. But his current residence is Meridian, Idaho. He spends a lot of time outdoors which he documents on his Instagram.

He’s a heart valve specialist.

Mike works as an aneurysm and trans-catheter heart valve specialist. He works at Edwards Lifesciences, which is a medical technology company. “I play a role on a heart team, working with top surgeons and top cardiologists,” he told Parade about his job. Mike also explained that there are “high-pressure situations” that occur at work which he thinks could help him navigate Survivor.

He’s married with two children.

Mike has two daughters with his wife. The entire family has been Survivor fans for a long time. “We’re one of those families that watches with the pause button,” he told Parade. “So when something big is about to happen or drop, we’ll hit pause, we kind of queue the room. I’ll ask my two daughters and my wife what they think. We all make our best guess. And then we hit play.”

Mike Gabler on ‘Survivor 43’ (Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

He’s the oldest contestant on ‘Survivor 43’.

At 52 years old, Mike is the oldest contestant on Survivor 43. The second-oldest contestant is 43-year-old Nneka Ejere, who is on a different tribe than Mike. By comparison, the youngest contestant on the season is Mike’s Baka tribemate, 19-year-old Sami Layadi.

He wants to play the game like Jeremy Collins.

Mike is a big fan of Survivor: Second Chance winner Jeremy Collins. He told Parade he wants to play like Jeremy and admired his “intensity.” Mike also named Survivor: Heroes Vs. Healers Vs. Hustlers champion Ben Driebergen as another winner he wants to emulate on the island.

