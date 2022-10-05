Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
Staff Picks: Kansas State Wildcats
Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 21, Kansas State 20. One of the dumb things about trying to do this is when you consider this … how differently would Iowa State fans feel had two of those kicks gone in and the Cyclones were 4-1 heading into Farmageddon? I liked Kansas State all off-season. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has done with Adrian Martinez exactly what I thought he would – that’s utilize the playmaker’s strengths and not ask him to do things that he won’t be successful at. Having said that, the Wildcats are a bit one-dimensional offensively, which is something I love matchup-wise in regards to Iowa State’s defense. I like the Cyclones to bounce back in a low-scoring slobber knocker.
footballscoop.com
Despite dismal performance, Iowa AD gives offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz a vote of confidence
To examine Iowa football is to exercise a study in contrasts. Is this a national championship contender held back by a worst-in-class offense? Or is it a 2-10 team propped up by a nationally elite defense?. The biggest mystery of all is this: How can the football experts in the...
KCCI.com
Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others
BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
KCCI.com
Political analysts expect more mudslinging in the Axne-Nunn race after KCCI debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Political analysts in Des Moines say the KCCI District 3 debate between Rep. Cindy Axne and challenger Zach Nunn was a heated one, and we should expect more mudslinging as we inch closer to Election Day. "This was a historically nasty debate," KCCI Political Analyst...
cbs2iowa.com
Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
kjan.com
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
KCCI.com
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
Bothered by bugs this fall? This pesky insect may be the culprit
AMES, Iowa — September brought a resurgence of allergies; ragweed being the primary culprit. Now, as we head into October, it's the bugs that are causing the annoyance. While one may think no-see-um's are the guilty party, Ginny Mitchell, the education program coordinator for the Iowa State University Insect Zoo, says there's actually a different bug to blame.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police chief announces retirement
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge's police chief is calling it a career. Roger Porter recently announced his retirement from the force. He told KCCI that this will allow him to spend more time with his family. Porter will be ending his employment with the city in April of...
KCCI.com
Get the Facts: Cindy Axne campaign ad accuses Zach Nunn of spying on fellow classmates in student government with baby monitor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another political ad in the race for Iowa's third congressional district is hitting the airwaves. Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne is claiming her opponent, Republican Zach Nunn used a baby monitor to get ahead in collegiate politics. "I used this to make sure my boys were...
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines unveils plan to revitalize Southeast 14th
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southeast side could be in for a major overhaul. The city wants to transform the area from blighted to beloved. And it all starts with Southeast 14th — a heavily traveled road. The revitalization plan could also curb nasty and sometimes deadly crashes.
Gusto Pizza reopens in Des Moines, closes other location
Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)Betty...
After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended
The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
who13.com
Ankeny teacher critically injured in bicycle accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike...
who13.com
Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
KCCI.com
MercyOne electronic health records are inaccessible amid security incident
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are offline. The hospital system says there was an "IT security incident," and it took some of its systems offline to counteract that. This means electronic health records cannot be accessed. MercyOne says all facilities are following protocol, but did...
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
