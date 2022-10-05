ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cyclonefanatic.com

Staff Picks: Kansas State Wildcats

Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 21, Kansas State 20. One of the dumb things about trying to do this is when you consider this … how differently would Iowa State fans feel had two of those kicks gone in and the Cyclones were 4-1 heading into Farmageddon? I liked Kansas State all off-season. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has done with Adrian Martinez exactly what I thought he would – that’s utilize the playmaker’s strengths and not ask him to do things that he won’t be successful at. Having said that, the Wildcats are a bit one-dimensional offensively, which is something I love matchup-wise in regards to Iowa State’s defense. I like the Cyclones to bounce back in a low-scoring slobber knocker.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others

BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
BONDURANT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
cbs2iowa.com

Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
kjan.com

Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
We Are Iowa

Bothered by bugs this fall? This pesky insect may be the culprit

AMES, Iowa — September brought a resurgence of allergies; ragweed being the primary culprit. Now, as we head into October, it's the bugs that are causing the annoyance. While one may think no-see-um's are the guilty party, Ginny Mitchell, the education program coordinator for the Iowa State University Insect Zoo, says there's actually a different bug to blame.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge police chief announces retirement

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge's police chief is calling it a career. Roger Porter recently announced his retirement from the force. He told KCCI that this will allow him to spend more time with his family. Porter will be ending his employment with the city in April of...
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa State#Big 12 Conference#Kenny Logan#Stock#Hawkeyes#Housto
iheart.com

Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City of Des Moines unveils plan to revitalize Southeast 14th

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southeast side could be in for a major overhaul. The city wants to transform the area from blighted to beloved. And it all starts with Southeast 14th — a heavily traveled road. The revitalization plan could also curb nasty and sometimes deadly crashes.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Gusto Pizza reopens in Des Moines, closes other location

Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)Betty...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended

The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
who13.com

Ankeny teacher critically injured in bicycle accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike...
ANKENY, IA
who13.com

Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
FORT DODGE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy