Hondros College of Nursing Opens Bingham Farms Campus

Hondros College of Nursing (HCN), a nursing education institution based in Westerville, Ohio, has opened a new campus in Bingham Farms to help address the current nursing shortage across Michigan and the U.S.

“Hondros College of Nursing is opening this new campus to provide the education and training necessary for health care employers in the Detroit area, and we are excited to be a part of the community,” says Harry Wilkins, CEO of HCN. “Hondros is proud to expand into Michigan its ability to educate new nurses on the front lines and serve in these important roles in our health care system.”

The college enrolls practical nursing (PN) program students at the campus located at 30700 Telegraph Road. Both Michigan and the nation are facing a nursing shortage. While enrollment in nursing programs is up, it is not keeping pace with demand, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

Furthermore, almost 59,000 openings are projected annually for licensed practical nurses, on average, until 2031, according to The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The new campus is now enrolling PN students from the Detroit area and is the eighth campus location for Hondros College of Nursing. Other campuses are in or near Akron, Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Toledo, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Ind.

In addition to the PN diploma program, Hondros offers an associate degree in nursing at its six Ohio campuses, which prepares students to earn an RN (registered nurse) license, upon successful completion of the NCLEX-RN examination.

“Ciena Healthcare is looking forward to the opening of the Detroit campus of Hondros College of Nursing,” says Allyson Bakewell, director of talent acquisition at Ciena Healthcare in Southfield. “Hondros is a longtime partner with Ciena Healthcare and Laurel Health Care Co., and the addition of the Detroit campus will only strengthen that partnership.”

