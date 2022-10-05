Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Connections: Northwest Technical Institute appoints Chicas new board president
Carlos Chicas is the new board president of Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale. His one-year term began Sept. 15. “It is a great way to start off Hispanic Heritage Month, and I am honored to continue working with NWTI, and am dedicated to their mission of providing quality hands-on education to a truly diverse group of people,” Chicas said.
Tyson’s employee relocation reveals need for more housing in NWA
Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Conserves 830 Acres of Historic Lake Frances Property
BENTON COUNTY, AR -The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs, AR. NWALT will manage the property, now known as the Lake Frances Preserve, for wildlife habitat, water quality, and future public access. The property was purchased from the descendants of Frances Sloan Thomas, for whom the lake was named, and is the largest tract purchased by NWALT to date, making it their biggest conservation property in Benton County.
Walmart Museum to undergo renovation, move to temporary location
The Walmart Museum is set to undergo a renovation and will move to a temporary new space at The Ledger, the retailer announced Friday.
onlyinark.com
Bentonville: Mountain Biking Capital of the World
For many years, Bentonville has been known internationally as the home to Walmart, where Sam Walton first launched his global chain of stores. Recently, Bentonville has been shifting that focus to new areas. When Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened in 2011, it put Bentonville on the international map for renowned art and for the museum’s unique design. In recent years, Bentonville is seeing an explosion of interest in mountain biking, which prompted the city to declare itself the “Mountain Biking Capital of the World.”
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
MotorTrend Magazine
This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It
Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
Bentonville neighbors concerned for proposed apartment complex
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some Bentonville residents are raising concerns about a proposed apartment complex for a spot that’s prone to flooding and traffic accidents. The piece of oland up for rezoning is that the corner of Battlefield Boulevard and Central Avenue. The rezoning proposal would change the property from Planned Residential Development, Residential Office […]
Rogers expects thousands for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
Rogers will host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time this week as thousands of people are expected to roll through the area.
Rogers police make public safety top priority during Bikes, Blues & BBQ
The Rogers police department advised the public on how everyone can stay safe during the Bikes, Blues, and BBQ.
freeweekly.com
Bikes, Blues & BBQ brings more music to Railyard Live
If your stereotypical “biker” looks like an extra from “Sons of Anarchy,” two of the local riders excited about Bikes, Blues & BBQ couldn’t be a bigger surprise. Kevin Lancaster of Rogers is a senior analyst in IT development, and Beth DeVerre, also of Rogers, is a stained glass artist. And both of them have been on stage recently at Arkansas Public Theatre, DeVerre in the jukebox musical “Disaster” and Lancaster in both “Disaster” and “The Music Man,” which concludes today.
KHBS
Three motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Highway 23 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Three different motorcycle crashes have occurred on Highway 23 in Madison County on Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The first accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. — a little more than a mile north of Highway 16 and just north of...
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Garth Brooks fans are demanding their money back after they say the trip to a Missouri arena turned into a nightmare.
5newsonline.com
Springdale man celebrates 46 years since life saving kidney transplant
Dale Shaffer got a second chance at life 46 years ago after he received a kidney transplant. Most successful transplants last between 7-20 years.
Tulsa man sentenced in Fayetteville for drug trafficking
A Tulsa man was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of heroin.
3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail
MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Lincoln warehouse owner speaks up about massive fire
Local fire departments responded to a massive fire at Latco Truss Warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas.
