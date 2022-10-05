ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Connections: Northwest Technical Institute appoints Chicas new board president

Carlos Chicas is the new board president of Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale. His one-year term began Sept. 15. “It is a great way to start off Hispanic Heritage Month, and I am honored to continue working with NWTI, and am dedicated to their mission of providing quality hands-on education to a truly diverse group of people,” Chicas said.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Arkansas Outside

Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Conserves 830 Acres of Historic Lake Frances Property

BENTON COUNTY, AR -The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs, AR. NWALT will manage the property, now known as the Lake Frances Preserve, for wildlife habitat, water quality, and future public access. The property was purchased from the descendants of Frances Sloan Thomas, for whom the lake was named, and is the largest tract purchased by NWALT to date, making it their biggest conservation property in Benton County.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bentonville, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
onlyinark.com

Bentonville: Mountain Biking Capital of the World

For many years, Bentonville has been known internationally as the home to Walmart, where Sam Walton first launched his global chain of stores. Recently, Bentonville has been shifting that focus to new areas. When Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened in 2011, it put Bentonville on the international map for renowned art and for the museum’s unique design. In recent years, Bentonville is seeing an explosion of interest in mountain biking, which prompted the city to declare itself the “Mountain Biking Capital of the World.”
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Walton
MotorTrend Magazine

This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It

Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville neighbors concerned for proposed apartment complex

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some Bentonville residents are raising concerns about a proposed apartment complex for a spot that’s prone to flooding and traffic accidents. The piece of oland up for rezoning is that the corner of Battlefield Boulevard and Central Avenue. The rezoning proposal would change the property from Planned Residential Development, Residential Office […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Walmart Inc#Unicef Usa#Wff
freeweekly.com

Bikes, Blues & BBQ brings more music to Railyard Live

If your stereotypical “biker” looks like an extra from “Sons of Anarchy,” two of the local riders excited about Bikes, Blues & BBQ couldn’t be a bigger surprise. Kevin Lancaster of Rogers is a senior analyst in IT development, and Beth DeVerre, also of Rogers, is a stained glass artist. And both of them have been on stage recently at Arkansas Public Theatre, DeVerre in the jukebox musical “Disaster” and Lancaster in both “Disaster” and “The Music Man,” which concludes today.
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
5NEWS

3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
MADISON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy