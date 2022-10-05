Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to ‘Halloween’ Fans at New York Comic Con: ‘I Don’t Have Anything in My Life Without Laurie Strode’
Jamie Lee Curtis professed her love to a room filled with more than 5,000 “Halloween” franchise fans at New York Comic Con on Saturday, telling the crowd: “No matter what I do — whatever the fuck I do forever — Laurie Strode is because of you and I thank you. ” Curtis choked up at the start of panel when moderator Drew Barrymore first brought her out for the one-on-one sit down and began by asking how it feels to finally come to the conclusion of her “Halloween” story with the release of “Halloween Ends.” The slasher finale will debut...
PopSugar
Jennifer Lawrence Stars in the Trailer For the "Very Personal" Film "Causeway"
Jennifer Lawrence is coming for another Oscar. The actor stars in "Causeway," a new movie coming to Apple TV+ this November. In it, Lawrence plays a soldier who suffered a traumatic brain injury while deployed. Back at home, she's struggling to adjust to her new life. Appearing alongside her in the film is "Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry. Apple's logline for the movie — which debuted its trailer on Oct. 6 — reads, "Two unlikely strangers find solace in newfound friendship as they navigate their journey from grief to healing."
Comments / 0