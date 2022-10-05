US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.

