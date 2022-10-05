Read full article on original website
monitordaily.com
Leasepath and DataGardener Form Partnership for Equipment Finance Industry
Leasepath formed a strategic partnership with DataGardener, the London-based provider of comprehensive business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals. “Our experience of working with Leasepath was a breath of fresh air,” Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer at DataGardener, said. “The Leasepath platform...
Role of Cutting-Edge Technology in Transformation of the Parking Industry
The world of parking is changing in significant ways, driven largely by the adoption of new technologies. New apps and digital services are making it easier for people to find and pay for parking, while connected car features are helping cities monitor where spaces are most needed. Emerging innovations like...
Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions Business, Dura-Line, Acquires Biarri Networks
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, announced today that it has acquired Biarri Networks, a leading Denver-based technology provider that specializes in fiber optic network design solutions for the global telecommunications industry. The strategic investment in Biarri Networks’ software and services complements Dura-Line’s infrastructure expertise and supports Dura-Line in extending its end-to-end offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005111/en/ Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, acquires Biarri Networks. (Photo: Business Wire)
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
salestechstar.com
Databricks and Signal Sciences Executives Join Propelo’s Board as Company Sees Massive Growth and Acceleration in Enterprise Market Segment
Propelo Inc. announced that Naveen Zutshi, CIO of Databricks, and Andrew Peterson, CEO, and Co-Founder of Signal Sciences, have joined its Board of Directors. The new board members bring deep executive and operational experience in the enterprise market segment to Propelo. Naveen Zutshi is the CIO of Databricks. Over 7000...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
industrytoday.com
Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow
US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
salestechstar.com
Kantata Integrates with Sage Intacct to Deliver Seamless Experience for Professional Services Teams
Kantata’s resource and project management solution combined with Sage Intacct’s financial management solution gives organizations the platform they need to grow their businesses and meet clients’ expectations. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced that it has partnered with Sage, a leader...
monitordaily.com
Gordon Brothers & TAGeX Brands Form Strategic Alliance to Support Food Industry
Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, formed a strategic alliance with TAGeX Brands to provide real estate and equipment services to support the food service industry, including the purchase of surplus equipment and real estate. Together, Gordon Brothers and TAGeX Brands have more than 10 years of...
salestechstar.com
Workato and Kofax’s Ephesoft Transact Enable Rapid End-to-End Process Automation
Launches Ready-to-Configure Connector in Workato App Directory. Workato, a leading enterprise automation platform, is teaming with Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, to help expedite process automation for businesses and government organizations. Organizations can gain document intelligence and true data interoperability to power their businesses, resulting in cost and resource savings.
thecoinrise.com
Binance Labs to Fund Seven Projects From MVB Accelerator Program
Binance Labs, the venture arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced its intention to invest in seven projects chosen from The Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Accelerator Program, a project that is jointly led by BNB Chain. Markedly, the seven selected projects cut across Decentralized Finance (DeFi), gaming,...
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
Poured Is the Workforce Solution for the Next Generation
In today’s retail landscape, finding talent is harder than ever, forcing brands and retailers to spend higher volumes of resources and several weeks of time. That’s where Poured comes in. Founded by Jonny Tucker and Joe Roberts in 2016, Poured, the app that connects retailers and brands with...
csengineermag.com
Altair Presents Open, Flexible, and Scalable Total Digital Twin Solution
Comprehensive, end-to-end offering gives anyone the power of digital twin technology. Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the launch of its broad digital twin solution that features the market’s most connected, cross-functional capabilities that can be deployed through any and every stage of a product lifecycle.
Exton Corporate Travel Company Expands Reach to Multinational Clients Through New Joint Venture
Exton-based World Travel Inc. has launched a joint venture with U.K. company Clarity Travel Management, writes Jamie Biesiada for Travel Weekly. The new company, One Global Travel, unites travel management companies across the globe in a “community” that can better service clients in local marketplaces. World Travel and Clarity have a 50 percent stake each in the venture.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
Walmart to Acquire Robotics Automation Firm Alert Innovation
Further refining its omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, Walmart has agreed to acquire robotics automation company Alert Innovation. Walmart has been working with Alert over the past five years to customize Alert’s material-handling technology for use in Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs), which are compact warehouses built within, or added to, retail stores to help fulfill pickup or delivery orders.
OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) and Cuentas (NASDAQ: CUEN) Team Up to Bring Fintech Solutions to Over 32,000 Bodegas Across the United States
The average American consumer might not think much of their access to financial services. But for consumers that are underbanked or unbanked, the very high costs of relying on alternative financial solutions, such as payday loans, check cashing services, money orders, and pawnshop loans can be astronomical and create a vicious cycle of financial pain that many will likely never escape from.
csengineermag.com
Derq Wins Global Innovation Award At ITS World Congress 2022
Company’s “SENSE” and “INSIGHT” Solutions Advance Safer, Greener, and Smarter Mobility. Derq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and leading provider of real-time artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions for connected roads and vehicles, announced today it won the Global ITS Innovation Competition at this year’s ITS World Congress, which took place September 18-22 in Los Angeles, CA.
techunwrapped.com
The objectives of the Catalan Farside Ventures: promote 100 companies in four years
Farside Ventures is a venture builder, specialized in deep tech oriented base solutions, which plans to promote a hundred startups, in early stages or pre-series A, in four years. With the aspiration of positioning itself as a paradigmatic model at a European level, Farside calculates that the value of the shares of its startups will range between €75M and €100M in 2026.
