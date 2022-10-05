Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘Star Trek’ at New York Comic Con: ‘Discovery’ Season 5 Reveals First Look, Ronny Cox Joins ‘Prodigy’
“Star Trek” took over New York Comic Con on Saturday afternoon with a triple-series panel for Paramount+ series “Discovery,” “Prodigy” and “Picard,” which kicked off by revealing the teaser for Season 5 of “Star Trek: Discovery,” followed by a trailer for “Prodigy.”
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says running for president is 'off the table'
Many were hoping Dwayne Johnson could be a potential rock for America, but instead, the beloved actor and businessman intends to be a rock for his daughters.
