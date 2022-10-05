ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxinews.org

State education commissioner dismisses petition to remove Rochester school board leader

The New York state education commissioner has dismissed one Rochester Board of Education member’s petition to remove another member from office. Willa Powell filed a petition in April to remove Beatriz LeBron from the board, citing "official misconduct.” She raised the issue that LeBron refused to attend racial bias training as an act of “willful disobedience.”
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

Borrowers concerned about change to student loan forgiveness eligibility

Rochester, N.Y. — Within days, millions of people will be filling out student loan forgiveness applications. But some of the requirements are changing, and many borrowers are concerned their debt won't be wiped out. President Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan in August that would wipe out up...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Poverty#Street Children#Rcsd#Common Ground Health#Healthi Kids#Rscd
The Rochester Beacon

URMC CEO Taubman sets retirement

University of Rochester Medical Center CEO Mark Taubman M.D. plans to retire. Taubman, 72, who also is UR School of Medicine and Dentistry dean, has set the earliest date on which he will step down from both posts as December 2023. He will stay on longer if the school has not named a successor by then. Taubman has served as the medical school’s dean since 2010 and jointly as URMC’s CEO since 2015. He was the first person to simultaneously hold both positions.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello pushes back against controversial redistricting proposal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is wading into the fight over redistricting. He and the legislature’s Democratic caucus held a news conference Thursday to push back against the proposal that would create five districts in which a majority of voters are Black. Supporters of that plan, like Democratic legislator Rachel Barnhart, […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Officers say man fatally shot on E Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located the victim and say he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR pronounced the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Rainbow Fentanyl found in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The drug known as ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is now making its way towards Onondaga County. The most recent discovery was made in Monroe County, less than an hour and a half away from home. 13WHAM, an ABC affiliate, talked with Deputy Michael Favat from the Monroe...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Community, RPD discuss moving forward after alleged gang wars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Questions remain, after learning more about the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. And, emotions are heavy; both in the community, and the department. A criminal complaint filed Friday in Rochester shines light on a violent turf war that investigators say ultimately led to the fatal shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
877
Followers
849
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy