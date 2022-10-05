One of Santa Monica’s most prominent developers has secured $141.4 million to recapitalize nearly 400 apartments in the coastal city on Los Angeles’ Westside. WS Communities developed the 11-building Samo Apartments with 399 units between 1997 and 2009. Today it is the largest portfolio of deed-restricted affordable units in the city, located downtown and in the Bergamot districts of Santa Monica. The recapitalization included a $127.6 million senior loan and a $13.8 million preferred equity investment.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO