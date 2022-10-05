ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

WS Communities Borrows $141M for Santa Monica Portfolio

One of Santa Monica’s most prominent developers has secured $141.4 million to recapitalize nearly 400 apartments in the coastal city on Los Angeles’ Westside. WS Communities developed the 11-building Samo Apartments with 399 units between 1997 and 2009. Today it is the largest portfolio of deed-restricted affordable units in the city, located downtown and in the Bergamot districts of Santa Monica. The recapitalization included a $127.6 million senior loan and a $13.8 million preferred equity investment.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Commercial Observer

Logistics Firm Takes 344K SF in South LA

Epitomizing the industrial market in Southern California, a major third-party logistics firm signed two leases with prominent warehouse landlords near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Great Central Transport will use nearly 344,000 square feet in Compton, according to the Klabin Company, which announced the deals and represented...
COMPTON, CA
Commercial Observer

Manufacturing Facility in SoCal Sells for $10.7M Per Acre

A bottle and jar manufacturing facility in Southern California’s Inland Empire is overflowing with investment after trading hands. CGU Capital Group has agreed to pay $52.1 million for the industrial property occupied by manufacturer PlasCor, according to data provider Vizzda. The site includes 74,140 square feet of warehouse space on fewer than 5 acres, and the deal is equal to about $10.7 million per acre.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy