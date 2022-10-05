Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Jaden Bray Expected to Play against Texas Tech
After weeks of wonder, it looks as if the Cowboys will get Jaden Bray back against Texas Tech. Bray is expected to play “some” against the Red Raiders, according to Dave Hunziker. A 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore, Bray hasn’t played this season after suffering a hand injury in fall camp. He had 13 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.
Kirk Herbstreit Says OSU ‘Best Team’ in Big 12 Right Now
Kansas has rightfully gotten its due for being better than anyone expected, TCU and K-State have drawn rave reviews as emerging sleepers, but when it comes to true contenders, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Saturday that when it comes to the Big 12, Oklahoma State is the king of the castle until further notice.
Daily Bullets (Oct. 8): We’ll Cross Texas Tech’s Goal and Sing “Oklahoma State”
Here’s everything you need to know for today’s 2:30pm CST kickoff in Stillwater plus predictions from the PFB staff. • This is a fun take – can the “Dust Bowl” (OSU vs. Tech) pass Iowa State vs. K-State as the new Big 12’s best rivalry? Playing Tech at Jerry World in Arlington would be a fun thing, right?
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with Texas Tech
The Cowboys are back in Stilly this weekend to host the Red Raiders on what has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. On the line for the Pokes is an undefeated start and the chance to stay in the driver’s seat to Arlington. For Tech, it’s a chance to bounce back from last week’s loss to K-State and stay relevant in the Big 12 race.
Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
Record 4-0 3-2 Points Per Game 47.8 35. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 82-for-124 (66%)/1,097 yards/11 touchdowns/2 interceptions. Tech — Donovan Smith — 143-for-214 (67%)/1,476 yards/11 touchdowns/7 interceptions. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 67 carries/288 yards/3 touchdowns. Tech — Sarodorick Thompson — 44...
Late Line Movement Shifts Towards Texas Tech as Saturday Kick Approaches
When betting lines first opened for the Week 6 slate, Oklahoma State at Caesars Sportsbook was a 10-point home favorite over Texas Tech on its own orange turf Saturday. But as the week has wore on, the line has slowly trickled back in Texas Tech’s direction, with the line settling Saturday back into a single digit buffer.
Notebook: New Starters Settling In, Bloody Brendon Evers, A 14-YearAge Gap
STILLWATER — The Cowboys are rolling into Texas Tech, having beaten their first four opponents by double digits. Oklahoma State hosts the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. But before that game kicks off, OSU players met with reporters Tuesday. Here are three things we learned.
Three Moves Oklahoma State Wrestling Has Made since AJ Ferrari’s Departure
This summer brought some of the biggest news in recent Oklahoma State wrestling history as NCAA Champion AJ Ferrari and the Oklahoma State wrestling program parted ways. I thought it would be interesting to look at some of the moves that OSU has made since to adjust the lineup and fill some of the gaps.
Three Things Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Said ahead of the Red Raiders’ Game against Oklahoma State
In the first year of his Texas Tech rebuild, Joey McGuire has the Red Raiders competing despite a difficult start to the season. Tech is 3-2 and when the Red Raiders play Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, it’ll be the fifth straight ranked opponent they have played. McGuire met with reporters this week to discuss the upcoming matchup. Here are three things he said.
The Rundown: Mike Boynton Discusses Offensive Improvements, First Week of Practice
STILLWATER — The Cowboys are a week into their 2022-23 practices. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton met with the media to update things on Thursday. Here is everything he said. Opening statement. “We’re midway through the second week of practice. I feel good about where we are. Obviously, a...
Three Burning Questions ahead of Oklahoma State's Matchup with Texas Tech
First off dnt let a lb cover a fast reciever on 4th and 5. 2nd keeping doing really good at what we do good. Special teams, no flags. Ol protecting sanders, 4 man front getting pressure. 3rd take advantage of techs weakness. Poor ol. Poor dl. Make them pay if...
SOLD OUT: TTU hosts Baylor and honors Mahomes, Oct. 29
Texas Tech said Thursday the Baylor football game on October 29 is “officially sold out.” First-year coach Joey McGuire came to TTU from Baylor. Also, the Red Raiders honor Patrick Mahomes.
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Stilly Squirrels tells all
Just about everywhere you look on campus, you see squirrels. These furry friends are all over the place and students notice. One student in particular, Ashlee Torres, saw the animals as a social media opportunity. She decided to create an Instagram account, Stilly Squirrels, to showcase the creatures in various...
