Stillwater, OK

Injury Report: Jaden Bray Expected to Play against Texas Tech

After weeks of wonder, it looks as if the Cowboys will get Jaden Bray back against Texas Tech. Bray is expected to play “some” against the Red Raiders, according to Dave Hunziker. A 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore, Bray hasn’t played this season after suffering a hand injury in fall camp. He had 13 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.
Kirk Herbstreit Says OSU ‘Best Team’ in Big 12 Right Now

Kansas has rightfully gotten its due for being better than anyone expected, TCU and K-State have drawn rave reviews as emerging sleepers, but when it comes to true contenders, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Saturday that when it comes to the Big 12, Oklahoma State is the king of the castle until further notice.
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with Texas Tech

The Cowboys are back in Stilly this weekend to host the Red Raiders on what has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. On the line for the Pokes is an undefeated start and the chance to stay in the driver’s seat to Arlington. For Tech, it’s a chance to bounce back from last week’s loss to K-State and stay relevant in the Big 12 race.
Late Line Movement Shifts Towards Texas Tech as Saturday Kick Approaches

When betting lines first opened for the Week 6 slate, Oklahoma State at Caesars Sportsbook was a 10-point home favorite over Texas Tech on its own orange turf Saturday. But as the week has wore on, the line has slowly trickled back in Texas Tech’s direction, with the line settling Saturday back into a single digit buffer.
Notebook: New Starters Settling In, Bloody Brendon Evers, A 14-YearAge Gap

STILLWATER — The Cowboys are rolling into Texas Tech, having beaten their first four opponents by double digits. Oklahoma State hosts the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. But before that game kicks off, OSU players met with reporters Tuesday. Here are three things we learned.
Three Things Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Said ahead of the Red Raiders’ Game against Oklahoma State

In the first year of his Texas Tech rebuild, Joey McGuire has the Red Raiders competing despite a difficult start to the season. Tech is 3-2 and when the Red Raiders play Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, it’ll be the fifth straight ranked opponent they have played. McGuire met with reporters this week to discuss the upcoming matchup. Here are three things he said.
