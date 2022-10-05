Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘Star Trek’ at New York Comic Con: ‘Discovery’ Season 5 Reveals First Look, Ronny Cox Joins ‘Prodigy’
“Star Trek” took over New York Comic Con on Saturday afternoon with a triple-series panel for Paramount+ series “Discovery,” “Prodigy” and “Picard,” which kicked off by revealing the teaser for Season 5 of “Star Trek: Discovery,” followed by a trailer for “Prodigy.”
Hilary Swank Revealed How Much Money She Made From "Boys Don't Cry" And This Is Not What I Was Expecting At All
"That same year I had an Academy Award but didn’t have health insurance."
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says running for president is 'off the table'
Many were hoping Dwayne Johnson could be a potential rock for America, but instead, the beloved actor and businessman intends to be a rock for his daughters.
Korea’s IMTV Hatches Multi-Season Series Based on Lisa See Novel ‘The Island of Sea Women’ About Matriarchal Society of Free Divers (EXCLUSIVE)
Korean indie production house, IMTV is developing and will produce a drama series based on the New York Times best-selling novel, “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. The story is set largely on the remote Korean island of Jeju, among the community of ‘haenyo,’ women who earn a living by free diving for mollusks, seaweed and other sea life from the depths of the ocean. Representatives of a rare semi matriarchal society, the women work while the menfolk typically stay at home, though property is passed down along male lines. Celebrated activist and Nobel Prize-winner Malala recently boarded a documentary...
SFGate
Instagram Restricts Kanye West’s Account Following Backlash Over Alleged Antisemitic Post
Instagram has placed a restriction on Kanye “Ye” West’s account after deleting content for a violation of the platform’s policies. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the decision to Variety, sharing that temporary restrictions on posting, commenting and messaging are standard practice for accounts that regularly violate the social media platform’s policies. The company did not indicate which specific posts were the cause behind the restriction.
SFGate
ASU Sidney Poitier Film School Leaders Aim to Expand Educational Opportunities for a Changing Industry
Hollywood veterans Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Peter Murrieta are optimistic that “so much is possible” in the future as Hollywood and the entertainment industry at large expands to make room for more diverse stories and perspectives across the board. Murrieta and Boone Isaacs spoke Thursday at an event...
Beano comic strip changes colour for World Mental Health Day
Beano has turned its Dennis comic strip a different colour in support of World Mental Health day this month.The special edition strip sees Dennis dressed in yellow and black stripes instead of his usual red and black attire.The colour change is Beano’s move to show support for children’s charity YoungMinds, which is currently running a #HelloYellow campaign.The campaign encourages people to wear yellow to show their support for creating a brighter future for young people’s mental health.The new comic strip, which went on sale on Wednesday, centres on this year’s World Mental Health Day theme of “How You Feel Matters”.It...
