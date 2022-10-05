ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Korea’s IMTV Hatches Multi-Season Series Based on Lisa See Novel ‘The Island of Sea Women’ About Matriarchal Society of Free Divers (EXCLUSIVE)

Korean indie production house, IMTV is developing and will produce a drama series based on the New York Times best-selling novel, “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See.  The story is set largely on the remote Korean island of Jeju, among the community of ‘haenyo,’ women who earn a living by free diving for mollusks, seaweed and other sea life from the depths of the ocean. Representatives of a rare semi matriarchal society, the women work while the menfolk typically stay at home, though property is passed down along male lines. Celebrated activist and Nobel Prize-winner Malala recently boarded a documentary...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Whittaker
SFGate

Instagram Restricts Kanye West’s Account Following Backlash Over Alleged Antisemitic Post

Instagram has placed a restriction on Kanye “Ye” West’s account after deleting content for a violation of the platform’s policies. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the decision to Variety, sharing that temporary restrictions on posting, commenting and messaging are standard practice for accounts that regularly violate the social media platform’s policies. The company did not indicate which specific posts were the cause behind the restriction.
INTERNET
Indy100

Beano comic strip changes colour for World Mental Health Day

Beano has turned its Dennis comic strip a different colour in support of World Mental Health day this month.The special edition strip sees Dennis dressed in yellow and black stripes instead of his usual red and black attire.The colour change is Beano’s move to show support for children’s charity YoungMinds, which is currently running a #HelloYellow campaign.The campaign encourages people to wear yellow to show their support for creating a brighter future for young people’s mental health.The new comic strip, which went on sale on Wednesday, centres on this year’s World Mental Health Day theme of “How You Feel Matters”.It...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy