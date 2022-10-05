Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
KTRE
Texas Renaissance Festival returns for 48th year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Huzzah! It’s the time of year thousands look forward to. Saturday marks the beginning of the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival. The festival’s King and Queen are excited to welcome everyone to eight weeks of celebrations on 60 acres of a forested village with beautiful gardens, eight main stages, 400 artisans and craftsmen and a lot of food. The King said the festival is a transformative experience that takes you away from all the worries of life.
KTRE
Flu Season
Democratic candidate Cody Grace talks about challenge to state representative Matt Schaefer. He said he wants to “make sure the relationship between a woman and her doctor is secure.”. East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. East Texas...
KTRE
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
East Texans rediscover preserving to stretch food budgets amid inflation woes
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. The mother's 14-year-old son was able to get out, and tried to get help for his mom and sister, the sheriff says. Red Zone Game Ball Chapel Hill. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
KTRE
22 years have passed since Texas saw a deathless day on its roads
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The night of September 16th, 2008, still looms over Delbert Gann’s TxDOT co-workers, family, and friends. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Darren Hester, Gann’s co-worker, and friend. “I was going up to the hill to get something to eat that evening, and I come back, and he’s, you know, he got hit.”
KTRE
Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Drought and extreme heat have severely damaged much of the cotton harvest in the U.S., which produces roughly 35% of the world’s crop. Nowhere is this more apparent than the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state.
KTRE
City of Killeen, business owners highlight impact of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new report is highlighting the impact military bases have on local economies in Texas and reveals Fort Hood, the largest military post in the state, employs 57,000 people on post, including roughly 36,000 soldiers. The City of Killeen said the tens of thousands of people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
KTRE
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
KTRE
WEBXTRA: Region 7 food show helps students pick school menu
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border,...
KTRE
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTRE
GABC Hurricane Relief Team
Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Texas State Senator Dawn...
KTRE
WATCH: Blake Holland interview with Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
Comments / 0