KTRE

Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
KTRE

Texas Renaissance Festival returns for 48th year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Huzzah! It’s the time of year thousands look forward to. Saturday marks the beginning of the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival. The festival’s King and Queen are excited to welcome everyone to eight weeks of celebrations on 60 acres of a forested village with beautiful gardens, eight main stages, 400 artisans and craftsmen and a lot of food. The King said the festival is a transformative experience that takes you away from all the worries of life.
KTRE

KTRE

Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
KTRE

22 years have passed since Texas saw a deathless day on its roads

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The night of September 16th, 2008, still looms over Delbert Gann’s TxDOT co-workers, family, and friends. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Darren Hester, Gann’s co-worker, and friend. “I was going up to the hill to get something to eat that evening, and I come back, and he’s, you know, he got hit.”
KTRE

Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Drought and extreme heat have severely damaged much of the cotton harvest in the U.S., which produces roughly 35% of the world’s crop. Nowhere is this more apparent than the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state.
KTRE

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

KTRE

WEBXTRA: Region 7 food show helps students pick school menu

KTRE

KTRE

WATCH: Blake Holland interview with Gov. Greg Abbott

