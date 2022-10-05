ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 56th annual Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon begins Friday. The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. More than 400 craft and food vendors will open and welcome people to the square. Organizers say that last year Mt. Vernon welcomed 100,000 people to town. Some highlights include the traditional apple butter making on the courthouse lawn, the pet parade, and lots of live music.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Lawrence County Record

ABMD window paintings appear

On Sept. 29, the Mt. Vernon High School Art Club spent the day painting windows around the square in preparation for Apple Butter Makin' Days. You can see more of their fundraiser artwork displayed on the windows when you visit this weekend for ABMD. (Photos submitted by MVHS Art Club)
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Friday is a chilly day, The first frost/freeze of the season is tonight

Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
COLUMBIA, MO
