KESQ
Air quality slowly improves as chances for thunderstorms increase this weekend
Air quality for the Coachella Valley has been improving slowly after Thursday's dust storm. As of Saturday morning, our current Air Quality Index is rated moderate. The Windblown Dust Advisory, issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District, ended at 6 a.m. An area of low pressure towards our south...
KESQ
Improving air quality and cooler temperatures for the weekend
A hazy day with poor air quality after Thursday's haboob. As of Friday evening, the Coachella Valley was reporting 'moderate' air quality, a big improvement from the 'hazardous' conditions this morning. The Windblown Dust Advisory, issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District, has been extended through Saturday morning. Low...
KESQ
Above-normal temperatures continue through the workweek
Highs climbed about 5° above the seasonal average this afternoon, and temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening. Some additional moisture will creep back into the desert from the east on Thursday, with even higher humidity arriving this weekend with increasing storm chances around Southern California mountains and deserts.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Haboob makes its way through the Coachella Valley
According to Meteorologist Jerry Steffen ( @JerrySteffen ) Outflow from collapsing thunderstorms to our South have produced strong winds which have kicked-up and pushed dust and dirt in the Coachella Valley reducing visibility in some areas down to 1/4 of a mile. Advisory ends at 8p. Have interesting video of...
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms
The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday. "The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust." "If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong The post First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms appeared first on KESQ.
Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react
The valley sky is starting to slowly clear up after a haboob swept through the region Thursday evening. You can find more on Thursday's weather conditions here. The large cloud of sand and dust was easy to spot as it made its way into the Coachella Valley. Joshua Brown from La Quinta shared his thoughts The post Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Warm and humid setup persists
The Blowing Dust Advisory was allowed to expire at 8:00 p.m. as visibility slowly recovers. Air quality around the Coachella Valley remains 'hazardous' tonight as the sediment continues to hover in the air. Palm Springs recorded a high of 98° this afternoon. Cooler than yesterday as additional moisture from the...
Bakersfield Californian
coachellavalleyweekly.com
theregistrysocal.com
KESQ
KESQ
KESQ
NBC Los Angeles
localocnews.com
nbcpalmsprings.com
spectrumnews1.com
