KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of stealing from Menards and threatening to kill employees has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Police say Hannah Schreiber pulled a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after they say she stole from the store in March 2021. Schreiber pleaded guilty...
Nikki Entzel guilty on all charges in conspiracy to commit murder trial
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring to kill her husband, Chad Entzel, in December 2019 for life insurance money, has been found guilty of the charge by a jury in her Bismarck trial Tuesday. The jury also returned verdicts on two other charges: Conspiracy to commit arson: Guilty Conspiracy to tamper with […]
KFYR-TV
Update: Murder victim’s name released
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a murder from overnight. Investigators say a 39-year-old Bismarck man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. It happened at around 11:30 last night. Someone called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots and...
kfgo.com
Police investigate second fatal shooting in as many weeks in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Bismarck police are investigating a late-night shooting after a Bismarck man was found dead in an apartment complex parking lot. It is the second fatal shooting in Bismarck in less than two weeks. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of E...
KFYR-TV
Witnesses say North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant wielded knife during bar fight
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant is facing terrorizing charges after witnesses told police she wielded a knife during a bar fight in late September. An off-duty police officer said he was in the parking lot of a Bismarck bar when 25-year-old Jade Cianni was in...
KFYR-TV
More than 20,000 fentanyl pills recovered in Bismarck bust
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say they found more than 20,000 fentanyl pills in his possession. Police said they searched the Bismarck residence of 34-year-old David Rogers on Sept. 30. They said they were entering the residence while Rogers attempted to flush pills...
KFYR-TV
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mug shots for people arrested Tuesday in Burleigh and Morton County looked a little different. Individuals were seen wearing black plastic over their clothes. The sheriff’s department said the new look is due to a request from investigators. Those booked into the jail were wearing disposable...
Bismarck man shot, killed in apartment parking lot Tuesday night
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a Bismarck apartment complex parking lot. Bismarck police says they responded to the 200 block of Arbor Avenue around 11:34 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, officers found 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a car, dead […]
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
If it seems like there have been a lot of area shootings and killings lately, you’re right
There have been quite a few reported in the last six weeks and it does seem unusually high, given North Dakota reported only 17 murders statewide in 2021, according to North Dakota crime statistics.
North Bismarck Subway hit by armed robbery Monday night
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night at a north Bismarck Subway store. According to police reports, officers responded to the Subway store on North Grandview Lane around 10:26 p.m., after receiving a call of a masked man robbing the store with a gun. When the officers arrived, they […]
Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….
I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
KFYR-TV
White Shield couple donates narcotics dogs to McLean County Sheriff’s Department in memory of grandsons they lost
WHITE SHIELD, N.D. - Sometimes, the bad things that happen in life inspire some of the greatest, unexpected outcomes. There’s a good example of that in McLean County. Grandparents mourning the loss of two young grandsons found a way to honor their memories and keep their county a little safer at the same time. What they did, is good news for the entire state of North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
Medical Center suffers computer network problem
They're not saying exactly what caused the issue, but that they have IT teams taking some of the systems offline, which is impacting some facilities around Bismarck.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
KFYR-TV
Noodlezip reopens with new service style
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today. Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now...
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
The coldest air that we've seen in some time is moving into the state.
KFYR-TV
Miscommunication problems in funding new public health facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Funding a new public health building has been a hot topic of discussion between the Bismarck City and Burleigh County Commissions. The two commissions have a joint powers agreement to operate the facility. This building is causing headaches for both the Burleigh County Commission and the...
Comments / 2