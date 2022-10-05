ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Having 'No Answers' In Mom Naomi's Death

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRXFt_0iN2eh8O00
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Wynonna Judd is getting candid about her family's devastating loss five months after her mother Naomi Judd died by suicide.

In a new conversation with People, the country singer, 58, explained the shock of her mom's passing, which was a result of a long battle with depression. She was 76 years old.

"I can't quite wrap my head around it and I don't know that I ever will. That she left the way she did," Wynonna told the outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, Oct. 5. "That's how baffling and cunning mental illness is. You have to make peace with the fact that you don't know. Sometimes there are no answers."

Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd announced the tragic news of Naomi's death on social media earlier this year, stating that the country music legend succumbed to the "disease of mental illness." It was later revealed that the Grammy-winner died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Naomi "was always so determined. No matter what happened to her," Wynonna said in Wednesday's interview. "Being fired. Being forgotten. A single white female raising two babies by herself. On welfare and food stamps. She never gave up."

"So think about that and apply it to every stinking part of life, including death," she continued. "With the same determination she had to live, she was determined to die. It's so hard to comprehend how someone can be so strong and yet so vulnerable."

Wynonna—who made up one half of musical group The Judds, along with her late mom—has since turned to her music as part of her coping process, and will even continue with The Judds: The Final Tour, where she will now perform with other country stars in her mom's absence, including Faith Hill, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more.

"I have to celebrate the joy as much as I can," she explained, noting, "That's part of the reason I'm doing the tour."

"This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don't know that I am ready to do what I'm about to do, but I think it's going to heal me," Wynonna also told People. "I want people to know that there is hope."

You can read the details and purchase tickets for The Judds: The Final Tour here.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you can contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, texting "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or visit 988lifeline.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Ashley Judd
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Suicide#Musi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the "wonderful talent" Loretta Lynn, following the country music star's death at the age of 90. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," said the singer. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Sissy Spacek’s Portrayal of Loretta Lynn Set the Standard for Celebrity Biopics

The country music world lost a legend when Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 on October 4th. From her beginnings as a coal miner's daughter in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, to her reign as country queen with over 100 awards and honors to her name, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Lynn's life was the stuff Hollywood movies are made of. And in 1980, Hollywood made that movie, Coal Miner's Daughter, based on Lynn's own memoir. Celebrity biopics have been around practically as long as the movie industry itself; some have been great successes (like 1981's Frances and 2004's Ray), but many more have missed the mark (like 1991's The Doors and 2004's Beyond the Sea, Kevin Spacey's film about the life of crooner Bobby Darin).
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kevin Bacon and Daughter Sosie Share Intimate Jam Session

Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon are back to grace social media with more highly-anticipated musical content. Kevin, 64, and Sosie, 30—who already showed off their musical talent over the summer while singing to their goats in a now-viral clip—are back again with another singing video, which Sosie shared on Instagram earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Whoopi Goldberg Refuses To Fly! 13 Things You Didn't Know About the 'Till' Star

Whoopi Goldberg is back on the big screen in Till (in select theaters Oct. 14), a hard-hitting biopic based on the story of Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) and his mother’s relentless pursuit of justice after the Black teenager was lynched. Goldberg, 66, plays Till’s grandmother. Here are some facts about actress and producer, whose other films include Ghost, Sister Act and The Color Purple.
MOVIES
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy