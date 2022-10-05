Inside paedo Rolf Harris’ reclusive life after prison – neighbours selling up to wife’s health battle & dog heartbreak

DETAILS of his horrific crimes against children turned him from one of the nation’s most-loved entertainers to a despised recluse.

Now Rolf Harris, 92, is reportedly “gravely ill” and unable to speak or eat without a tube since being diagnosed with neck cancer.

Rolf Harris was a popular entertainer for decades until his vile crimes came to light Credit: Rex Features

The shamed Aussie entertainer photographed two years ago while walking his dog Credit: Colin Jack

It comes two years after the disgraced Australian performer was last seen in public walking his dog near his rural estate in Bray, Berkshire.

Harris, who famously painted Queen Elizabeth II, was stripped of his CBE and other accolades after his sickening crimes came to light as part of Operation Yewtree.

In 2014 he was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after being found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault against four underage girls.

Harris, who was released on licence nearly three years later, had one count overturned but was refused permission to appeal others by the court.

Since the entertainer’s spectacular fall from grace, he’s rarely seen outside his home – believed to be worth £5m. Here we take a look at his reclusive life.

Harris spent nearly three years in prison, split between HMP Bullingdon and Stafford, before his release on licence – but one letter nearly derailed his bid.

In the note he claimed his incarceration was “no hardship really” and boasted about being “very well accepted” while enjoying time as an art teacher's assistant.

Rolf Harris back in court in 2017 when before being cleared of molesting three teenagers Credit: PA:Press Association

Harris also included a song that the Mirror claimed he intended to sing after overturning all of his convictions.

The lyrics said his accusers had lied about what happened to get money from the disgraced star.

In one verse, Harris wrote: “Perhaps you believe you’re pretty still; Some perfumed sultry wench… Make him squirm; I can hear your singing; Just imagine all of the money waiting there.”

Reports of the song led the victims’ attorney Liz Dux to launch a petition to deny him parole, stating that he showed “nothing but contempt and arrogance”.

Neighbours sold up after release

During Harris’ time in prison he hired a private investigator to allegedly dig up “dirt” and discredit his accusers.

Upon his release, the TV star was seen with his daughter Bindi at the Court of Appeal in London in an attempt to quash his convictions in 2017.

At the time his attorney Stephen Vullo QC told the Daily Mail that the victims’ claims were “very weak and not investigated properly”.

It followed the stepfather of his alleged youngest victim, then a seven-year-old autograph hunter, arguing that the assault did not take place.

Harris pictured with wife Alwen Hughes and daughter Bindi (right) Credit: PA:Press Association

The man - who could not be named for legal reasons - said he would not have allowed the girl to attend the Portsmouth community centre where Harris allegedly groped her.

Later that year, that one count of indecent assault was overturned by a jury - but his appeal to challenge other counts were rejected.

Rolf's legal challenges and return to Berkshire led three neighbours to sell their multimillion-pound homes, according to a 2017 Daily Star report.

A source close to one of the families claimed they had children so "there's no surprise" they decided to move.

They added: "Rolf isn't seen out and about a lot but for parents his dubious past is enough of a reason for them to want to leave."

School shock

Apart from court appearances, Harris has stayed out of the limelight.

However, in 2019 he was reportedly seen talking to a sculptor outside Oldfield Primary School and waving at children in a classroom.

A witness, who did not want to be named, told The Mirror: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Harris was asked to leave by the school’s headteacher, who explained he did not come into contact with any of the children.

Some neighbours defended the paedo, claiming it was “clearly an honest mistake” and that “his only interest was looking at some wooden sculptures”.

They said they had no issue with him living there because he was “an asset to the area” and had been “a tremendous supporter” of charity projects.

Police later confirmed they had spoken to Harris and the Ministry of Justice said “appropriate action” had been taken over the incident.

Carer for wife

Harris' wife Alwen Hughes has Alzheimer's disease and is in a wheelchair Credit: Simon Jones - The Sun

Following the school incident, Harris was ordered by his family not to leave the house without their permission.

In an interview with Australian publication The Herald Sun, he claimed he gave up his legal challenges due to not having the “energy or the money” to fight.

Harris said he only left the home to collect medication for diabetes, which he has suffered with for 25 years and claimed worsened in prison.

Neighbours said his focus had switched to caring for his wife of 64 years Alwen Hughes, who is in a wheelchair and terminally ill.

One of Harris' friends, known only as Michael, said: “It’s Alzheimer’s. She can hardly walk, she has carers in all the time.”

Health decline

Harris seen walking with a stick in 2020 Credit: Splash

In 2020, Harris looked sickly while taking his pet poodle out for a walk in a sleeveless jacket and sandals.

He was pictured outside for the first time since he turned 90 during lockdown and used a homemade walking stick.

One neighbour told the Daily Mail: “He’s in poor health and has declined rapidly… He doesn’t come out anymore and when he does it’s only ever with his carer.”

Months earlier, Harris covered his face while delivering paintings and a wobble board to neighbours.

Round-the-clock care

This week, it was claimed Harris’ health is in rapid decline - having deteriorated following the death of his beloved poodle earlier this year.

Neighbour Portia Wooderson told The Daily Telegraph: “Only carers and nurses – who care for him 24 hours – come and go. I’m told he can’t eat anymore.”

Harris’ former private investigator William Merrit confirmed the TV star was “gravely ill” and that he preferred to be left in his own company.

Merrit said Harris was “battling cancer of the neck” and “gargles when he talks”, making it hard for him to be understood, but remains chipper.

He added: “As soon as one of two people walk into the room, he turns into a big kid again.

"He's an artistic type, and he'll try to perform on cue, even when he's unwell.”