Digital Trends
Does ray tracing work on the Intel Arc GPUs?
Intel is the newest player in the GPU market now that the company has finally launched its Arc Alchemist GPUs. Since these are first-generation products from a company that has almost no experience in making desktop-grade graphics, you might wonder if GPUs like the Arc A770 and A750 support modern features like ray tracing.
Digital Trends
The Acer Swift Edge is only a half-inch thick, but still includes an HDMI port
Acer today announced the Swift Edge, the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED professional laptop. The ultraportable weighs a mere 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms), housed in an incredibly svelte 0.51-inch (13mm) ultrathin magnesium-aluminum chassis. That makes it’s one of the thinnest Windows laptops you can buy, despite not compromising on port selection.
Digital Trends
You can grab a great student laptop for only $379 with this Dell deal
Laptops don’t last forever, especially when they’re getting a ton of wear and tear taking them back and forth to school every day. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for student laptop deals, and right now Dell has a deal that might just be too good to pass up. Right now, Dell is selling its Inspiron 15 laptop, which is originally priced at $599, for only $379, saving you an incredible $220. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen since all of the back to school deals came to a close, so don’t miss your chance to scoop up one of these powerful machines.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is $1,700 off — we’re not kidding
It’s always nice to see great laptop deals on business laptops, especially like one on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, which is competitively priced when you take the discount into account, and in this case, you can grab it from Lenovo for just $999. That’s a huge $1,700 off the $2,699 normal price, and takes a laptop that might have otherwise been overpriced and makes it into something any consumer looking for a business laptop can buy.
Digital Trends
How the new Dell XPS 13 spectacularly undercuts the MacBook Air
The 2022 Dell XPS 13 marks a sharp turn in the history of this iconic laptop. With the XPS 13 Plus making its debut in the lineup, Dell has pivoted the standard XPS 13 into an extremely value-based offering. Contents. But Dell isn’t going after Windows rivals with this move...
Digital Trends
What games can you play on OneXplayer Mini?
The OneXplayer Mini is a powerful handheld gaming PC that can run many of today’s hottest games. Whether you want to play some Grand Theft Auto V while away from home or just want to relax with Stardew Valley, there’s an incredible list of titles that are supported by the handheld. If you’re curious to know exactly what the OneXplayer Mini can run before picking one up, here’s a look at its list of supported games.
Digital Trends
OneXplayer Mini: Tips to optimize your handheld PC
The OneXplayer Mini is a portable gaming PC that fits in the palm of your hand. That means it carries all the advantages (and disadvantages) of your standard desktop, including the need for periodic maintenance. And while the OneXplayer Mini is a powerful device right out of the box, there are a few things you can do to optimize its performance and squeeze every last frame out of your games.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7 vs. Google Pixel 6: What’s changed?
As the summer winds down and fall begins, Pixel fans know to expect new hardware releases from Google. While there are plenty of new devices launching around this time, like the Pixel Watch, it’s the Google Pixel 7 people are scrambling to get their hands on. Although the Pixel 7 Pro boasts more powerful specs, the base model is still impressive in its own right, thanks to the upgraded processor and design.
Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World
RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
BioImageIT: Open-source framework for integration of image data management with analysis
You have full access to this article via your institution. To the Editor-Advances in bioimaging over the past 20 years have been accompanied by developments in computational approaches for image reconstruction, analysis, classification and interpretation. Bioimaging has a broad range of applications addressing a variety of biological models at diverse scales of life; thus, descriptions of novel computational approaches are often focused on target case studies. Consequently, the conception and the development of a unified solution, able to tackle any scenario in biological imaging, are major challenges. Several types of architecture and tools have been proposed to surmount these technological difficulties. Although moving in the right direction, the existing software platforms (such as Fiji1, Icy2 and CellProfiler3), developed in various programming languages, are not all interoperable. Additional code development efforts are needed to gather various heterogeneous image-processing components in ad hoc workflows.
Samsung Electronics Envisions Hyper-Growth in Memory and Logic Semiconductors through Intensified Industry Collaborations at Samsung Tech Day 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today showcased a series of cutting-edge semiconductor solutions set to drive digital transformation through the decade, at Samsung Tech Day 2022. An annual conference since 2017, the event returned to in-person attendance at the Signia by Hilton San Jose hotel after three years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005924/en/ Yong-In Park, President and Head of System LSI Business, is giving his keynote speech at Samsung Tech Day 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, a Surface Pro alternative, is on sale today
If you’re looking for a versatile and powerful device but the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 just isn’t good enough for you, then you should check out Dell’s ongoing offer for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. It’s currently available at $150 off, which brings its price down to $1,299 from its original price of $1,449. Shoppers are always drawn to Dell XPS deals, and this one won’t be an exception because of the top-notch components in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, so you better hurry in finalizing your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 (2022) review: a true answer to the MacBook Air
“The Dell XPS 13 happily trades performance for a healthy dose of affordability and efficiency.”. The beloved Dell XPS 13 of previous years no longer exists. The popular line of premium laptops is now split between the XPS 13 Plus and the standard XPS 13 – and that’s meant a new approach to distinguishing the two.
Digital Trends
New Mountain keyboard accessory adds a display to each key
Mountain just released two intriguing accessories that could take your streaming content creation and gaming to the next level. The DisplayPad is a customizable keyboard with 12 display keys. the MacroPad is an RGB mechanical keyboard with 12 keys. Each comes with an angled base that tilts the keys for easy access when placed at the top of your keyboard. These new keypad accessories expand the number of dedicated function keys available to streamline your workflow.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa
Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in...
Digital Trends
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
IndoorAtlas Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation
HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- IndoorAtlas today announced it has successfully completed Zebra’s Enterprise Testing Program for its Indoor Positioning Software Development Kit (SDK). This designation indicates to customers and partners that IndoorAtlas’ Positioning SDK was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra TC21 and TC26 touch computers, TC52ax and TC57x mobile computers, TC72 and TC77 WWAN touch computers, EC50 and EC55 enterprise mobile computers, PS20 personal shopping solution, and MB2000 Indoor Beacon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005005/en/ IndoorAtlas SDK is compatible with Zebra’s PS20 shopping solution. IndoorAtlas enables a location-aware in-store service to your customers while adding increased productivity for your staff. (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
Dell’s 34-inch curved monitor is $250 cheaper today
If you’re looking to expand your screen real estate at work or in your home office, one of the best desktop monitor deals you’ll find today is taking place at Dell, where the Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor is just $620. That’s a savings of $250 from its regular price of $870, and with your savings you can even look into some desktop computer deals to pair it with. Free shipping is included with your purchase.
Digital Trends
How to record a Microsoft Teams meeting
Knowing how to record a Microsoft Teams meeting can save you so much time that's often spent asking for people to repeat instructions or remind you of what they said. Organizations may also want to record troubleshooting meetings for later analysis, compliance requirements, or to recall significant decisions that were made. Microsoft Teams understands this and has made the recording process simple to use – if it’s set up properly.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost
When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this year, one of the biggest differentiating factors between the two models was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. The reasoning behind this decision comes down to the manufacturing price of the A16, which turns out to be more than twice the cost of the A15.
