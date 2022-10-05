Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship could be raised from under the sea, the expedition crew who found it has said.Endurance became stuck in ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica in 1915 and had been lost until it was located by a mission vessel which was launched in February, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest’s death this year.The Endurance22 Expedition director of exploration Mensun Bound has revealed he is planning to look more closely at the wreck.Raising the ship has also been considered, amid concerns it could eventually decay despite being preserved...

ERNEST SHACKLETON ・ 1 DAY AGO