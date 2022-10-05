ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Current ownership addresses bombshell Yates report

By Tod Palmer
 3 days ago
In the wake of a U.S. Soccer Federation-commissioned investigation that substantiated claims of sexual misconduct and verbal abuse deemed systemic , Kansas City Current club ownership called the report “hard to process” and vowed to remain focused on creating a safe team environment.

Most of the report centers on allegations against three former NWSL coaches, but none of the allegations involved Current personnel.

The investigation led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates was released Monday. She and her staff interviewed more than 200 people and determined that “abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer” and that the league and USSF failed to provide a safe work environment.

Like many, we have found the information in the Yates investigation and ESPN documentary hard to process and we commend those who came forward to speak. Both are imperative to learning from the past and moving forward to build a league around player health and safety that our fans are proud to support.

We have sought to be a player-first organization since the day we joined this league. That has and will continue to guide our everyday decisions throughout the organization. Our immediate focus remains on our players and ensuring our processes and policies create a safe team environment. We will continue to support the joint NWSL/NWSLPA investigation, as it is still ongoing.
The USSF launched its investigation last October after canceling games after sexual-misconduct allegations against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley surfaced.

Shortly after that decision, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

The 319-page Yates report also detailed allegations against former Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly and former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames.

The allegations against Riley stemmed from his time as coach of the Portland Thorns, who allegedly fired him for misconduct but hid the circumstances of his firing. That allowed him to remain active as an NWSL coach with another club.

According to the Yates investigation, two clubs — Racing Louisville and the Portland Thorns — refused to fully cooperate, while the Chicago Red Stars sought to delay the investigation.

Former NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush, who was in charge when Riley was fired in Portland, also refused to speak with investigators after allowing Riley to continue to coach in the league despite knowledge of the sexual-abuse allegations.

Details of Holly’s exit from Racing Louisville had previously been unreported. He was fired for cause last year, but no other details were provided.

Holly allegedly had been fired for misconduct from the NJ/NY Gotham FC, known at the time as Sky Blue FC, in 2017, but that departure was described as a mutual split. He then worked as a USSF scout, which helped him land the Racing Louisville job.

Dames allegedly engaged in inappropriate relationships with players for decades. The allegations were investigated and substantiated, but those findings weren’t widely distributed, according to the Yates report.

