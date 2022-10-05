ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Release inmates with more than just 30 days of meds

State lawmakers serving on a new committee studying Tennessee’s prison release policy are running into a harsh reality: Rehabilitating violent prisoners isn’t easy or cheap. Cleotha Abston Henderson, who is charged with raping and murdering Memphis kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed his first major crime when he was 16, kidnapping and robbing attorney Kemper Durand. […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Release inmates with more than just 30 days of meds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Jackson’s casualties of the culture war

I’ve been spending a lot of time on social media doom scrolling. I don’t do this on purpose; it’s just that I’m slapped in the face with it every time I open Twitter or Facebook.   For the uninitiated, doom scrolling is the process of sliding your thumb up and down your screen as you are […] The post Jackson’s casualties of the culture war appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers say fear of rejection fueled Hillsdale pullout

State legislators believe Hillsdale College-affiliated American Classical Education saw inevitable rejection when it abruptly withdrew charter school appeals last week. Public sentiment turned against the Michigan-based private Christian college in midsummer when its president was secretly recorded at a Franklin event saying teachers are educated in the “dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the […] The post Lawmakers say fear of rejection fueled Hillsdale pullout appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MLive.com

Here are the Week 7 picks in football for Jackson-area teams

JACKSON -- Here we are in Week 7 of the high school football season. As conference races are tightening up and playoff points are stacking up, we are getting a clearer picture of how things will shake out at the end of the year. But with plenty of big games...
Tennessee Lookout

State officials begin distributing summer food funding for kids — five months late

Nearly three months into the school year, state officials will finally start distributing funds from a federal food program meant to feed families during the summer. When the COVID pandemic led to shuttered schools, federally-funded COVID-19 relief programs allowed children who relied on schools to feed them to continue having meals at home.  Of these […] The post State officials begin distributing summer food funding for kids — five months late appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
jtv.tv

Hanover-Horton Basketball Coaches Inducted Into BCAM

Chad Mortimer and Gary Hull following the induction ceremony. Courtesy photo. (October 6, 2022 7:18 AM) It is not unusual that a head coach was inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Hall of Fame. Jackson County has enjoyed success in basketball for a number of years. When...
Detroit News

Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker

A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
Tennessee Lookout

Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races.  Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
The Flint Journal

First snowflakes fly in Michigan

The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

