Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie suffered what appears to be an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. Oshie immediately left the ice in the second period after taking a nasty hit from Red Wings center Joe Veleno. Oshie would later head to the locker room before the Capitals announced that will not be able to return to the game.
The 2022-23 NHL season is just days away, and the Colorado Avalanche are ready to defend their Stanley Cup title. While the Avs have a loaded roster all around, their success hinges on superstar defenseman Cale Makar. At just 23 years old, Makar has established himself as the best defenseman in the league, and this season, he’ll become a true contender for the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP.
