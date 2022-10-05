Sanibel residents, business owners allowed to return to island

SANIBEL, Fl. (WBBH) – A week after Hurricane Ian brought historic storm surge and category four winds to Sanibel Island, the city is ready to allow residents and business owners to return.

Following storms in the past, people would return to Sanibel by driving over the causeway. With the bridge severed in five different spots, the only way to access Sanibel is by boat.

Mayor Holly Smith told NBC-2 that, at this time, the city would not be offering a ferry service to residents.

In an interview on Tuesday, Mayor Smith shared a message for people looking to return to Sanibel, asking them to prepare to see the worst.

“It’s more than warzone,” Mayor Smith said. “You’ve seen the pictures. You’ve seen the videos. That is nothing compared to what we’re going to find, have people see on the ground tomorrow.”

Sanibel was nearly smack dab in the middle of Hurricane Ian’s path, which made landfall on September 28 on Cayo Costa. The storm brought storm surge to the island community that was deeper than an Olympic swimming pool and winds faster than most cars are built to drive.

“This was the perfect storm with a surge event,” Smith said. “We have made herculean moves forward.”

Residents and business owners with a hurricane pass will be allowed on the island from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, October 5. However, the city says residents will not be able to stay on the island once they return and must leave before the 7 p.m. curfew.

“The island is not habitable,” Mayor Smith said. “We’re not going to have power. They’re working on water. We don’t have sewer. You can’t live without water and sewer. Your house might look okay from the outside, but that house, in many areas, was battered with 8, 10, 12, 14 feet storm surge.”

According to Smith, the damage is so bad and so widespread that this little sliver of paradise is beyond recognizable.

“Our island is nearly a blank slate,” she said.

Gage Goulding: “Is it tough for you to say that Sanibel is a blank slate?”

Mayor Smith: “Of course it is. There’s many people that are going to see what I’ve seen and understand what I mean by not being a habitable island. You have to see it to understand it.”

Getting to the island might be the toughest part. With the causeway out of commission for the foreseeable future, it’s up to each resident or business owner to travel on a boat.

The city wants a ferry system, but that’s still just in the planning stages.

“We’re not able to do this at this time,” Mayor Smith said. “The logistics of that cannot be worked out at this point.”

While work to construct temporary access to Pine Island is underway and expected to be completed by Friday, the hope is that the Sanibel Causeway will receive similar treatment.

The mayor says the projects are entirely different, but the state is showing the same level of care for both situations.

“The Pine Island bridge and the Sanibel Causeway are worlds apart, she said. “That’s generally an easier fix. Our fix is not easy. But the dedication at the state level has shown me the commitment that they want to get that bridge up and running.”

Mayor Smith met with Governor DeSantis following a press conference on Tuesday. She tells NBC-2 that DeSantis is scheduled to visit the island on Wednesday.

It’s the same day President Joe Biden will make a stop in Southwest Florida to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian.

The mayor said she was not aware of the president making any trip to Sanibel.