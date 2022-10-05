Read full article on original website
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
Eden Prairie Native Back with Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings conducted a flurry of roster transactions this week, and one landed an Eden Prairie native back with the team. He’s linebacker Ryan Connelly, and he actually encountered an interesting week, at least outwardly. Foremost, Connelly was activated from his injury designation that began in the summer....
Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender
Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
About the Forecasted Adam Thielen Decline
There’s an idea out there that Adam Thielen has and will continue to decline. At 32 years old, the Minnesota native is undoubtedly in the twilight years of his career. He hasn’t topped 1000 receiving yards since doing it in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018. If you look at receiving yards stats in isolation, it is easy to conclude that Thielen is in decline. However, missing games through his hamstring and ankle injuries have hindered his progress in the last three seasons.
Flurry of Vikings Roster Moves Includes Activating a Rookie TE
So far this season, the Minnesota Vikings have not been able to find consistent play at the tight end position. Between Irv Smith and Johnny Mundt, there have been a number of big plays left on the field with dropped passes. These inconsistencies caused the Vikings to turn to Ben Ellefson at times, especially in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions where Ellefson set career-highs in receptions (2) and yards (24).
PurplePTSD: Missing a TE, Upward OL Trend, Defensive Leadership
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings will be sans their customary TE3 on Sunday...
Vikings Have No Anxiety about Danielle Hunter
The Minnesota Vikings pass rush through four games has been limited compared to previous seasons under former head coach Mike Zimmer. In particular, Danielle Hunter’s output is skimpier, but the team’s defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is unfazed by it. Hunter has logged four QB pressures in 2022, the...
Apparently, OBJ Wants Green and Gold
Normally, when an aging wide receiver coming off a torn ACL sits as an unsigned free agent, they can’t necessarily create lists of teams that they will or won’t sign with. I suppose normal rules don’t apply when that aging wide receiver is a Super Bowl champion and widely known for one of the greatest touchdown catches in NFL history.
PurplePTSD: End of an Era for Young Viking, a Pretty Injury Report, David Montgomery
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings unceremoniously released Jaylen Twyman this week — the...
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at noon CST, the fifth regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings won, and the Bears lost in Week 4, setting up a quasi-desperation game for Chicago if they are to be considered a playoff team (which is kind of a longshot in general).
Don’t Expect a Gimme as Vikings Host Da Bears
In their ill-fated 2021 season, the Vikings had 14 games decided by one score, with a 6-8 record in those games. After close comeback victories over the Lions and Saints, the Vikings have started this season 2-0 in one-score games (3-1 overall), so they’re winning games that they often lost last season—at least through Week 4–which bodes well for a playoff push this season.
Could this be the Season of Clutch Cousins?
One of the more common criticisms of Kirk Cousins is that he isn’t clutch. We see this idea in the concerns about his uninspiring record in primetime games. It’s perhaps worth noting, though, that Cousins has had some clutch moments in the early stages of the 2022 season.
Bears Could Be without Top Defender vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears will need every edge they can find to topple the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Matt Eberflus’ team has a 2-2 record, thanks to some scrappy, sloppy, and unexpected wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. And tasked with defeating a primary foe, Chicago...
WATCH: Run Defense 101 With DJ Wonnum
DJ Wonnum has done a pretty good job this season. The third-year edge rusher joined the Vikings in the 4th round of the 2020 draft. Since that time, he has often been a rotational player on defense, one who got elevated to a starter’s job when needed. In 2022,...
Can Kirk Cousins Learn New Tricks?
It’s become a generally accepted principle at this point that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the spotlight go together like oil and water. He doesn’t perform well in primetime games, and we’ve seen that play out far too often since he’s come to Minnesota. Maybe though, the spotlight is dim enough to succeed when the game matters most?
Kirk Cousins Is Really Starting to Let His Hair Down off the Field
You wanted a different version of Kirk Cousins in 2022 — and you’re getting it. As his Minnesota Vikings stand with a 3-1 record through four games atop the NFC North, the 34-year-old passer is letting his hair down, especially “off the field.”. A series of kooky...
Explained: 8 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Bears
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 137 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines eight pertinent storylines in Week 5 for Vikings-Bears. Particularly, Alexander Mattison, Danielle Hunter, Ed Donatell’s ability to defend mobile quarterbacks, and Kirk...
Flashback Friday: Vikings Beat Bears in 2021 Season Finale
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are set to face off on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is currently 3-1 and has won their past two games, while Chicago is 2-2 and coming off a 20-12 loss on the road to the New York Giants. Minnesota leads the all-time...
