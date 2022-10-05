There’s an idea out there that Adam Thielen has and will continue to decline. At 32 years old, the Minnesota native is undoubtedly in the twilight years of his career. He hasn’t topped 1000 receiving yards since doing it in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018. If you look at receiving yards stats in isolation, it is easy to conclude that Thielen is in decline. However, missing games through his hamstring and ankle injuries have hindered his progress in the last three seasons.

