Marlborough, MA

Joseph C. Beard, 47, formerly of Hudson and Marlborough

– Joseph C. Beard, 47, of Framingham, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Marlborough, MA, passed away at his residence on Monday, October 3, 2022 from complications of a long illness. Joseph was born in Worcester, MA, son of the late Fred Beard and is survived by his mother, Sandra...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

A look at Grafton’s Fall Town Meeting warrant

GRAFTON – Changes to on-street parking street parking, marijuana regulations and a chance to obtain more open space, will be part of the 18-article fall Grafton Town Meeting Warrant. Town Meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. One of the articles...
GRAFTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
Marlborough, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Marlborough, MA
City
Stow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
communityadvocate.com

Rimkus: Siblings walk for Kathy Wolfe, new crown for St. Michael’s statue

HUDSON – Siblings came from as far as Pennsylvania and Virginia to walk in memory of Kathy Wolfe in the Boston Heart Walk last month. “Wolfe Pack” raised over $3,000 for the fund. Kathy’s parents, Doug and Fran Wolfe of Hudson, walked on the same day and time in the Sudbury cemetery.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nancy E. Patchell, 66, of Westborough

– Nancy E. Patchell (Conlin), 66, of Westborough, formerly of Northborough, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her four daughters on Monday, October 3, 2022 after a long battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease. She was the wife of the late Alan Patchell. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
communityadvocate.com

St. Mark’s triangle, tree protection bylaw on Southborough warrant

SOUTHBOROUGH – With Southborough’s Town Meeting set to convene next week, here’s a look at what’s on the warrant. The warrant features a total of 13 articles, including two citizen petitions regarding flags and St. Mark’s triangle. One of the articles was petitioned by Debbie...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Public Safety
WCVB

13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker

WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Then & Now: A look back at the Svea Gille

SHREWSBURY – Of the many social and ethnic clubs that once lined the shores of Lake Quinsigamond, probably the most elaborate quarters were those of the Svea Gille. This club had its quarters on what is now South Quinsigamond Avenue, just opposite Oak Street. Here we have an elaborate...
SHREWSBURY, MA

