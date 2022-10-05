Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Major crash involving motorcycles shuts down busy section of Waltham
WALTHAM, Mass. — A major crash involving motorcycles has shut down a busy section of Waltham on Thursday, officials said. The crash has prompted the closure of Main Street from Hill Road to Market Place Drive, according to the Waltham Police Department. A photo from the scene showed a...
Joseph C. Beard, 47, formerly of Hudson and Marlborough
– Joseph C. Beard, 47, of Framingham, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Marlborough, MA, passed away at his residence on Monday, October 3, 2022 from complications of a long illness. Joseph was born in Worcester, MA, son of the late Fred Beard and is survived by his mother, Sandra...
A look at Grafton’s Fall Town Meeting warrant
GRAFTON – Changes to on-street parking street parking, marijuana regulations and a chance to obtain more open space, will be part of the 18-article fall Grafton Town Meeting Warrant. Town Meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. One of the articles...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on highway in Leominster
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on a highway in Leominster on Thursday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 190 around 7 p.m....
Rimkus: Siblings walk for Kathy Wolfe, new crown for St. Michael’s statue
HUDSON – Siblings came from as far as Pennsylvania and Virginia to walk in memory of Kathy Wolfe in the Boston Heart Walk last month. “Wolfe Pack” raised over $3,000 for the fund. Kathy’s parents, Doug and Fran Wolfe of Hudson, walked on the same day and time in the Sudbury cemetery.
Nancy E. Patchell, 66, of Westborough
– Nancy E. Patchell (Conlin), 66, of Westborough, formerly of Northborough, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her four daughters on Monday, October 3, 2022 after a long battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease. She was the wife of the late Alan Patchell. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter...
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
St. Mark’s triangle, tree protection bylaw on Southborough warrant
SOUTHBOROUGH – With Southborough’s Town Meeting set to convene next week, here’s a look at what’s on the warrant. The warrant features a total of 13 articles, including two citizen petitions regarding flags and St. Mark’s triangle. One of the articles was petitioned by Debbie...
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
SCAM ALERT: Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Urges Residents To Be Alert For Phone Scams
MEDFORD, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office wants area residents to be aware of continuing phone scams in which perpetrators pose as members of law enforcement. This type of scam has been reported nationally as well as within Middlesex County. These arrest scams take many forms, but in...
No Thumbs Up; In Fact, Councilors Almost Used Another Finger in Rocks Village Bridge Dispute
With the Rocks Village Bridge scheduled to open to traffic again Monday, Oct. 10, a plea by the Haverhill City Council, Town of West Newbury and state representatives to exclude heavy-truck traffic on that span is, apparently, water under the bridge for the time being. City cCouncilor Thomas J. Sullivan,...
Leominster crash kills one, sends three others to hospital
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and sent multiple other people to the hospital, Thursday night. The single vehicle crash took place on Route 190 northbound, shortly after 7 p.m., according to officials. One person has died and three other...
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker
WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
Shrewsbury Then & Now: A look back at the Svea Gille
SHREWSBURY – Of the many social and ethnic clubs that once lined the shores of Lake Quinsigamond, probably the most elaborate quarters were those of the Svea Gille. This club had its quarters on what is now South Quinsigamond Avenue, just opposite Oak Street. Here we have an elaborate...
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
Man dies after jumping into Merrimack River from Bridge Street bridge
MANCHESTER, NH – A “swift water” rescue was mounted Thursday afternoon after reports of a man jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge brought crews from Manchester Fire Department. However the man, whose name was not yet released, died at CMC a short time later. Just before noon...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
