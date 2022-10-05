Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
‘The need is so great’: Ex-store now furnishes space for Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sitting vacant for 25 years, a former furniture store is now up and running as a community health and education center. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reports the building got a makeover in hopes of bringing new opportunity to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. “It’s amazing. I...
nypressnews.com
‘Until we win’: Abortion rights activists fill downtown streets a month before midterms
“What’s changed? Nothing,” said Aurie Pennick, a former civil rights lawyer and a Chicago resident for the last 70 years. “Our fight is still the fight. It has broadened, it’s more deliberate, but in terms of change… This isn’t the end the same way it isn’t the beginning.”
nypressnews.com
Low water levels on the Mississippi prevent Viking river cruise from finishing its voyage
Low water levels on the Mississippi River caused the grounding and early cancellation of a Viking river cruise on Wednesday and snarled river traffic in both directions. The Viking cruise, originally planned to launch from New Orleans, had to set sail from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, instead. Barges have become a...
nypressnews.com
Protesters for Iran, women’s rights join together in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two groups, one supporting women’s rights and the other the people of Iran, thought they were going to be the only ones on Chicago’s Federal Plaza Saturday morning. As the double booking of the space became clear, the two groups became one, rallying for each other’s causes.
nypressnews.com
Harry Styles Thursday show rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see concert
CHICAGO (WLS) — Harry Styles is coming to Chicago, and hundreds of young people camped out at the United Center Thursday hoping to get a spot up close to see him. However, after many waited hours for their spot, Thursday’s show has been rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution” due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted. The show has now been moved to Monday.
nypressnews.com
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids, after Chicago man died in police custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
nypressnews.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sings TikTok karaoke amid 37% increase in violent crime
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a TikTok of her singing karaoke on Wednesday amid a citywide 37% increase in violent crime when compared to 2021. Lightfoot made the TikTok to promote Chicago’s karaoke competition, which runs until Nov. 6. “It’s time to sing your hearts out, Chicago! Our karaoke...
nypressnews.com
Red, Purple line trains halted between Howard and Belmont after man jumps in front of train, dies
CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Red and Purple lines have been shut down north of the Belmont stop after a man jumped in front of a train and was killed. Police said a man of an unknown age jumped in front of a train at the Bryn Mawr stop in Edgewater. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.
nypressnews.com
Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights
A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side. Officers responding to a shots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old man unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound...
nypressnews.com
First day of City Council budget hearings: CPD hiring, mayor’s staff under scrutiny
Demands for a full-blown Department of Environment, more funding for the homeless and mental health and hiring incentives to reverse a record pace of police retirements emerged Monday as pressure points during the first day of City Council hearings on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget. Although the police...
nypressnews.com
Teen shot in stomach while walking on sidewalk on South Side, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side Saturday. The video above is ABC7’s 24/7 livestream. The teen was in the 7600-block of South Green Street around 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in...
nypressnews.com
Man charged with murder in Austin stabbing
A West Side man has been charged in a stabbing that left one person dead and another wounded last month in the Austin neighborhood, police said. Obie Cornelious, 49, was charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested Friday at O’Hare Airport, Chicago police announced Saturday. He’s accused...
nypressnews.com
Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the...
nypressnews.com
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue. One person’s body was found, but further details were not immediately...
nypressnews.com
Simeon shuts out Kenwood in Mikeshun Beeler’s breakout game
Simeon stars Malik Elzy and Andre Crews are Player of the Year contenders and both seniors had eye-popping highlight moments in the Wolverines’ 29-0 domination of Kenwood on Saturday at Lane Stadium. The bar was set high, but defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler still managed to steal the spotlight. Beeler...
nypressnews.com
Retrial case dismissed for daycare worker previously convicted then released in baby’s death
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) — Once convicted and sent to prison for more than nine years for shaking a baby to death 20 years ago, Jennifer Del Prete is not only no longer convicted, she now knows she won’t have to face another trial. “I’m still in shock....
nypressnews.com
Teen dies after being shot 16 times in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is found dead in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 7:49 a.m., officers found the boy, believe to be 16 years of age, unresponsive, in the 300 block of South Springfield, with 16 gunshot wounds to the body. He was...
nypressnews.com
Man found dead in North Chicago Police Department jail cell; Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigating
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a man died while in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department. North Chicago Police officers arrested the 34-year-old man Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and while being arrested police found he was in possession of a controlled substance.
nypressnews.com
Left two lanes on ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway open after fire damage
CHICAGO (CBS) – The left two lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway ramp to the outbound Stevenson Expressway are now open to traffic. The ramp was closed for over a week as a result of fire damage. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) closed the ramp to assess the damage and evaluate the necessary repairs.
nypressnews.com
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
