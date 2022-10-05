ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Protesters for Iran, women’s rights join together in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two groups, one supporting women’s rights and the other the people of Iran, thought they were going to be the only ones on Chicago’s Federal Plaza Saturday morning. As the double booking of the space became clear, the two groups became one, rallying for each other’s causes.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
City
Mark, IL
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Utah State
nypressnews.com

Harry Styles Thursday show rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see concert

CHICAGO (WLS) — Harry Styles is coming to Chicago, and hundreds of young people camped out at the United Center Thursday hoping to get a spot up close to see him. However, after many waited hours for their spot, Thursday’s show has been rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution” due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted. The show has now been moved to Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Chicago Blues#New York City#Documentary
nypressnews.com

Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side. Officers responding to a shots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old man unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man charged with murder in Austin stabbing

A West Side man has been charged in a stabbing that left one person dead and another wounded last month in the Austin neighborhood, police said. Obie Cornelious, 49, was charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested Friday at O’Hare Airport, Chicago police announced Saturday. He’s accused...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Arts
nypressnews.com

Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue. One person’s body was found, but further details were not immediately...
LANSING, IL
nypressnews.com

Simeon shuts out Kenwood in Mikeshun Beeler’s breakout game

Simeon stars Malik Elzy and Andre Crews are Player of the Year contenders and both seniors had eye-popping highlight moments in the Wolverines’ 29-0 domination of Kenwood on Saturday at Lane Stadium. The bar was set high, but defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler still managed to steal the spotlight. Beeler...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen dies after being shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is found dead in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 7:49 a.m., officers found the boy, believe to be 16 years of age, unresponsive, in the 300 block of South Springfield, with 16 gunshot wounds to the body. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man found dead in North Chicago Police Department jail cell; Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigating

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a man died while in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department. North Chicago Police officers arrested the 34-year-old man Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and while being arrested police found he was in possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy