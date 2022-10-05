ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

A reported shooting at multiple schools in Horry County is fake, police say

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

The Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Schools said reports of a school shooting at multiple schools Wednesday morning are false.

There have been reports across the state of similar “swatting calls” in schools, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. These districts include Richland County, Beaufort County and Charleston County.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a statement regarding the incidents.

“Similar incidents have occurred recently across the country,” Kevin Wheeler, an FBI public affairs specialist said. “The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Myrtle beach police received the false report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School at 9:30 a.m., the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Swatting calls are prank calls made to emergency services in an attempt to bring about a large number of first responders.

The calls were made about a host of “incidents” at Myrtle Beach High School, Conway High School, and Myrtle Beach Middle School.

“Police are currently on the campuses of these schools, and I can assure you that all students and staff are safe,” Bourcier said in a press release. “Police will remain on campus and continue to investigate the situation.”

This is a developing story.

The Sun News

The Sun News

