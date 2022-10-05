ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
The US Sun

Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint

THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
People

Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping

Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past

The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
COLUMBUS, OH
People

Black Ala. Pastor Who Was Arrested While Watering Neighbor's Flowers Sues Officers: 'I Felt Dehumanized'

Before the charges were dropped, Michael Jennings was charged with obstructing government operations after police accused him of failing to respond to their request of providing identification An Alabama pastor who was arrested while watering flowers for his out-of-town neighbors has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers, according to the court document. On May 22, the Associated Press reported Childersburg Police officers responded to a 911 call for a suspicious person from a neighbor who didn't recognize the pastor — at first. When the first officer...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
People

Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death

Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping and death of Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena police said Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV. On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference. According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began. Witnesses told police they...
PASADENA, TX
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
