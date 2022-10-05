Read full article on original website
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint
THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
Georgia investigators say Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted'
Investigators in Georgia working on the death of a woman believe that it was not random as more questions about her death continue to persist.
Washington Examiner
PICTURED: Suspect charged with murder after going on Vegas stabbing rampage
A man suspected of going on a deadly stabbing rampage on Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, killing two and injuring six more, has been identified, taken into custody, and charged with murder, according to police. Yoni Barrios, 32, has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center after the attack...
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping
Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past
The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
Bus Driver Allegedly Kidnapped Middle Schooler, Declared Love: Police
"I wouldn't have thought this! He was the sweetest, but guess you really never know someone," said Kayla Edwards Guidry, a local mom.
Black Ala. Pastor Who Was Arrested While Watering Neighbor's Flowers Sues Officers: 'I Felt Dehumanized'
Before the charges were dropped, Michael Jennings was charged with obstructing government operations after police accused him of failing to respond to their request of providing identification An Alabama pastor who was arrested while watering flowers for his out-of-town neighbors has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers, according to the court document. On May 22, the Associated Press reported Childersburg Police officers responded to a 911 call for a suspicious person from a neighbor who didn't recognize the pastor — at first. When the first officer...
Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death
Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping and death of Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena police said Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV. On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference. According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began. Witnesses told police they...
Georgia Attorney Sentenced for Road Rage Murder of Man He Suspected of Throwing a Golf Ball at His Mercedes
A 47-year-old Georgia attorney may spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes Benz by running the man down with the luxury sedan. A Fulton County jury on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict against Bryan Keith Schmitt...
Debbie Collier case: 2021 Georgia bodycam shows daughter's boyfriend accuse her of stealing cash to buy drugs
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia police bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the on-and-off boyfriend of a murdered woman's daughter, arrested outside her home last September for violating a no-contact order and banging on her door in a dispute over money, which he claimed she was siphoning directly out of his account despite an ugly breakup.
Debbie Collier live updates — Mystery deepens as cops reveal chilling clue — suspect yet to be named in brutal murder
POLICE who are investigating the death of missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier have released a chilling clue as they hunt for a murder suspect. Officials revealed a traffic camera photo of Collier's vehicle as it was driving just a few miles north of where her body was found. Less than...
Mom attacks school bus driver who brought her kids home an hour late, Nevada police say
The woman was accused of striking a bus driver in the face four times.
‘Awful Mistakes Were Made’: Cold Case Murder of California Newspaper Columnist Solved Decades After Detectives Lied During Interrogation, Convicted the Wrong Man
The cold case murder of a California newspaper columnist in 1985 was tragic and puzzling for years. The ensuing investigation was riven by an error that stole a man’s liberty for nearly two decades, but the state now says true justice has been served at last. Jane Hylton was...
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business two days ago have been found dead
Police use DNA testing to identify body of teen who went missing in 1975
Using advanced DNA testing, Virginia police have identified the remains of a body found in a drainage ditch 21 years ago in Fairfax County as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, a young woman who has been missing for more than 47 years.
