My Pick is Anthony Rizzo. I suspect teams will continue to pitch around Judge, and Judge, being the disciplined hitter that he is, will take the walks and pass the baton. That said, I believe Rizzo, a lefty, will continue to hit behind Aaron Judge and he will be the biggest beneficiary because they can't pitch around both of them with what appears to be a heated-up Stanton hitting behind them, and he has a long history of doing damage in the postseason.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO