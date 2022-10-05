Read full article on original website
Yankees’ opponent for ALDS is set with Game 1 on Tuesday
CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.
The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Yardbarker
Predicting New York Yankees Roster For ALDS
As the Yankees bide their time until the beginning of the American League Division Series, awaiting the winner of the Guardians-Rays Wild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff have several roster decisions to make. Will the Yankees enter the ALDS with an even 13 position players...
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
Ranking of MLB postseason lineups isn’t kind to Yankees
RF Aaron Judge (R) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) The reason given behind this low ranking is that it is “Judge-centric” being that Judge created 21.7% of the Yankees’ runs. The four lineups ahead of the Yankees in MLB.com’s ranking?. 1. Los Angeles Dodgers. 2. Toronto Blue...
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Odds to win the 2022 World Series: Playoff odds for all 12 teams
After 162 regular-season games per team, the MLB postseason has arrived. It’s time for October baseball, for heroes to be born and for dreams to become reality. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved the league’s best regular-season record, (111-51), and were joined by the defending champion Atlanta Braves (101-61), New York Mets (101-61) and Houston Astros (106-56) as 100-win teams.
CBS Sports
Mets-Padres: Jacob deGrom to start Game 2 as New York faces elimination in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets began their best-of-three Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday with a 7-1 loss. For the Mets, this means that Saturday's Game 2 will be an elimination game, and fitting the high-stakes nature of that contest Jacob deGrom will be the starter:. It...
Houston Astros' set to play Mariners in ALDS
Houston will kick off postseason play against division rival Seattle at Minute Maid Park.
Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast
Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Pinstripe Alley
I Have to Wait 5 Days ??? Thoughts on the Regular Season & Playoff Roster
Advance warning: long and rambling. Baseball's new playoff system has spawned kind of a weird week for Yankee fans - the regular season is over but instead of jumping head first into the postseason, we've got a five-day break as the wildcard teams and central division winners fight it out in their best-of-threes. While they're doing that we get the opportunity to reflect on the regular season and hyperactively overanalyze every angle of our team's upcoming series against vs. the Rays or Guardians. (Spoiler alert: It'll be the Rays).
Pinstripe Alley
Playoff Hero ....
My Pick is Anthony Rizzo. I suspect teams will continue to pitch around Judge, and Judge, being the disciplined hitter that he is, will take the walks and pass the baton. That said, I believe Rizzo, a lefty, will continue to hit behind Aaron Judge and he will be the biggest beneficiary because they can't pitch around both of them with what appears to be a heated-up Stanton hitting behind them, and he has a long history of doing damage in the postseason.
Pinstripe Alley
Predicting the postseason roster
We're likely keeping 4 SP's, 14 Position Players, and 8 RP's with the two off days in the ALDS. Reason being, with the two off days 9 RP's are unnecessary in a 5 Games series. That will likely change in the ALCS if we advance, 9 RP's and 13 PP's, but the ALDS is set-up more for the reverse.
New York Yankees: Aaron Judge and the magical 2022 season
The 2022 Major League Baseball season will be one that Aaron Judge will never forget. With his 62nd home run on Tuesday night, Judge punched his name into the record book by breaking the American League and New York Yankees single-season home run record established by Roger Maris in 1961. In front of a packed crowd in Arlington, Texas, Judge led off with a 391-foot home run against right-handed pitcher Jesus Tinoco to finally break history.
WMTW
Red Sox games could start earlier next season
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy confirmed that the team is considering starting Fenway Park night games at an earlier time. During Thursday's end-of-season news conference, Kennedy was asked whether team executives have discussed setting start times at around 6:45 p.m. instead of the typical first pitch time of 7:10 p.m. for most night games.
