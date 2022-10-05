ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

NJ.com

HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus shuts down Bergenfield - Football recap

Mason Merkle ran 58 yards to score in the first quarter and that would have been enough as Paramus shut down Bergenfield, 14-0, in a defensive battle in Paramus. Adrian Caba took a pick-six 45 yards to the house in the third quarter to complete the scoring for Paramus (4-2), which has now won four of its last five games.
PARAMUS, NJ
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
Lyndhurst, NJ
Education
Lyndhurst, NJ
Sports
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $40K, $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets in the Friday, Sept. 30 Mega Millions lottery game. Four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn won the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. Those tickets were purchased...
HALEDON, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series

This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
PEARL RIVER, NY
Daily Voice

4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Union City loses a great teacher: Heriberto Riancho

Last October 2, Union City lost one of its teachers: Heriberto Riancho. He was dedicated as often teachers are. He was appreciated by his students and his co-workers. He was affable with a solid sense of humor, a mark of great teachers. He was an unassuming, cordial and many times he seemed lost in his thoughts. Perhaps his thoughts, now deep in oblivion, enlightened by his hope of a better world.
UNION CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
PhillyBite

New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

