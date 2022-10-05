Read full article on original website
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
Boys Soccer: Bergen County Tournament second round recaps for Oct. 6
Kevin McDonough had a goal and an assist in the second half as top-seeded Ramapo, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated River Dell, 2-1, in the second round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio added a goal and Antonio Spina made four saves for...
Paramus shuts down Bergenfield - Football recap
Mason Merkle ran 58 yards to score in the first quarter and that would have been enough as Paramus shut down Bergenfield, 14-0, in a defensive battle in Paramus. Adrian Caba took a pick-six 45 yards to the house in the third quarter to complete the scoring for Paramus (4-2), which has now won four of its last five games.
Slain East Orange hoops star faced adversity with shrug & smile. Coach loved that
Amid rivers of tears and the sight of eyes swollen practically shut from grief or still blank in disbelief, Gabriel Baltimore tries to focus on the broad smile when he thinks about Letrell Duncan. That’s been almost every moment without stop since the news of Letrell’s death from multiple gunshot...
Police: Man struck youth football coach in the head with helmet
Police say a man faces assault charges for striking a youth football coach in the head with a football helmet and knocking him unconscious during a game.
Loved ones mourn loss of father fatally stabbed at Atlantic Avenue Station
Family and colleagues are mourning the loss of a man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue Station last weekend.
Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
NJ High School Basketball Player Targeted In Fatal Shooting, Sources Say
A teenage boy shot and killed after school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3 was believed to have been targeted, sources with direct knowledge of the incident. Letrell Duncan, 16, was walking behind a group of young men when a car pulled up, and gunfire rang out at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue around 3 p.m., sources tell Daily Voice.
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $40K, $10K
There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets in the Friday, Sept. 30 Mega Millions lottery game. Four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn won the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. Those tickets were purchased...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
Donations Pour In For Family Of Beloved North Jersey Man Killed In 'Horrific Accident' At 30
Thousands have poured in for the heartbroken family of a 30-year-old North Jersey man who died following a “horrific accident.”. Born in Paterson, Jakeem Ortiz died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, three days after he was left with a traumatic brain injury due to a “horrific accident,” according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.
4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)
Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
Union City loses a great teacher: Heriberto Riancho
Last October 2, Union City lost one of its teachers: Heriberto Riancho. He was dedicated as often teachers are. He was appreciated by his students and his co-workers. He was affable with a solid sense of humor, a mark of great teachers. He was an unassuming, cordial and many times he seemed lost in his thoughts. Perhaps his thoughts, now deep in oblivion, enlightened by his hope of a better world.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
The guidance counselor was recently fired for what St. Benedict's determined was "inappropriate conduct."
