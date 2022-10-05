ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

sierranewsonline.com

School Board Candidate Forum Thursday, October 6th

OAKHURST — Join us tomorrow night at the Oakhurst Community Center as we hear from local candidates for both the Bass Lake School District as well as the Yosemite Unified School District. Charles “Brook” Allen. Bill Atwood. Denise Cudd. Anne Flanagan. Marc Gilchrist. Carrie Jenkins. Oakhurst Community...
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Endorsements Mount in Mark Reed’s Campaign for Supervisor

MADERA COUNTY — In his bid to become District 5 Supervisor in Madera County, Mark Reed said he is “humbled” by the numerous new endorsements he has received in recent weeks. “These new endorsements represent thousands of people in Madera and Eastern Madera County and convince me...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation

A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Helping One Woman to Honor Jacquelyn “Jackie” Martin

AHWAHNEE — This month’s Helping One Woman (HOW) recipient is Jackie Martin and her HOW dinner will be Wednesday, October 19, at 6 p.m. at The Hitchin’ Post, located at 42592 Hwy 49, in Ahwahnee. See map below. Jacquelyn is lovingly sponsored by Leslie Stevens, Trudy Truesdell,...
AHWAHNEE, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road

Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
CLOVIS, CA
fresnoalliance.com

HART-less in Fresno and How the City Spent $68 Million in Two Years

The City of Fresno recently presented a workshop and report titled “Homelessness Update.” The first page of the report is a photograph of the mayor and several City Council members posing proudly with HART. In January 2022, the city announced that the Fresno Police Department (FPD) Homeless Task Force would be renamed Homeless Assistance Response Team, or HART.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Happenings: October 7-13

Clovis Police Department – M-F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St. Clovis, CA. Fridays thru Oct. 28. 5:30 p.m. – 8...
CLOVIS, CA
csufresno.edu

Fresno State students react to the Joseph Castro investigation findings

With the release of a report investigating the actions taken by former Fresno State president Joseph Castro concerning Title IX complaints against former administrator Frank Lamas, some Fresno State students said they are upset by the lack of consequences Castro is facing. Despite the investigation from attorney Mary Lee Wegner...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Latest on Valley Animal Center’s efforts to stay open

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center has raised 30% of its fundraising goal to keep its door open. The valley’s largest no-kill shelter announced in September that it would need $250,000 dollars to stay open for the rest of the year. The animal center announced last year that adoption rates have dropped while […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Routes 49, 132 and 140.. One-way traffic control from Tiptop-Usona Road to Hirsch Road for tree work beginning Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope

Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Some on Fresno Council Question New Finance Chief’s Malibu Gig

With her appointment as interim city controller in Fresno, Ruthie Quinto now holds similar jobs in two different cities. Mayor Jerry Dyer’s administration says there is nothing wrong with that. “Regarding Ruthie Quinto’s work for (the city of) Malibu, when she came on board as Assistant City Manager, we...
FRESNO, CA

Community Policy