School Board Candidate Forum Thursday, October 6th
OAKHURST — Join us tomorrow night at the Oakhurst Community Center as we hear from local candidates for both the Bass Lake School District as well as the Yosemite Unified School District. Charles “Brook” Allen. Bill Atwood. Denise Cudd. Anne Flanagan. Marc Gilchrist. Carrie Jenkins. Oakhurst Community...
Endorsements Mount in Mark Reed’s Campaign for Supervisor
MADERA COUNTY — In his bid to become District 5 Supervisor in Madera County, Mark Reed said he is “humbled” by the numerous new endorsements he has received in recent weeks. “These new endorsements represent thousands of people in Madera and Eastern Madera County and convince me...
In two day span, pair of Valley school districts haul multi-million-dollar donations
Fresno County’s two largest school districts were surprised with millions of dollars in donations this week to their charitable foundations. Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson shared the news this week that MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, donated $20 million to the district. “I’m...
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
Helping One Woman to Honor Jacquelyn “Jackie” Martin
AHWAHNEE — This month’s Helping One Woman (HOW) recipient is Jackie Martin and her HOW dinner will be Wednesday, October 19, at 6 p.m. at The Hitchin’ Post, located at 42592 Hwy 49, in Ahwahnee. See map below. Jacquelyn is lovingly sponsored by Leslie Stevens, Trudy Truesdell,...
Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road
Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
Clovis City Council Votes to Uphold Suspension of Entertainment Permit of ‘Palace’ Nightclub
At the October 3rd City Council meeting, an appeal hearing was held in regards to a suspension by the Clovis Police Department of a local nightclub’s entertainment permit. The nightclub, “The Palace” had its entertainment permit revoked for serving alcohol to underage attendees at their nightclub on multiple occasions according to the Clovis PD.
Clovis PD is looking for officers and other department roles
The Clovis Police Department is a proud supporter of KSEE24’s Hispanic Heritage Month coverage and its recruiting officers and other roles within the department.
Coalinga High School Student wins new car thanks to Big Fresno Fair's 4.0 and Above Program
This is the 11th year of the recognition of some of the best and brightest eighth through 12th grade students throughout Fresno County schools who maintain straight-A's.
HART-less in Fresno and How the City Spent $68 Million in Two Years
The City of Fresno recently presented a workshop and report titled “Homelessness Update.” The first page of the report is a photograph of the mayor and several City Council members posing proudly with HART. In January 2022, the city announced that the Fresno Police Department (FPD) Homeless Task Force would be renamed Homeless Assistance Response Team, or HART.
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized
A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Clovis Happenings: October 7-13
Clovis Police Department – M-F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St. Clovis, CA. Fridays thru Oct. 28. 5:30 p.m. – 8...
Fresno State students react to the Joseph Castro investigation findings
With the release of a report investigating the actions taken by former Fresno State president Joseph Castro concerning Title IX complaints against former administrator Frank Lamas, some Fresno State students said they are upset by the lack of consequences Castro is facing. Despite the investigation from attorney Mary Lee Wegner...
Latest on Valley Animal Center’s efforts to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center has raised 30% of its fundraising goal to keep its door open. The valley’s largest no-kill shelter announced in September that it would need $250,000 dollars to stay open for the rest of the year. The animal center announced last year that adoption rates have dropped while […]
Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger
A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.
Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Routes 49, 132 and 140.. One-way traffic control from Tiptop-Usona Road to Hirsch Road for tree work beginning Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope
Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
Some on Fresno Council Question New Finance Chief’s Malibu Gig
With her appointment as interim city controller in Fresno, Ruthie Quinto now holds similar jobs in two different cities. Mayor Jerry Dyer’s administration says there is nothing wrong with that. “Regarding Ruthie Quinto’s work for (the city of) Malibu, when she came on board as Assistant City Manager, we...
