Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday

Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said. The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News. Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around...
Suspect in fatal shooting at hotel near Detroit surrenders

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a hotel clerk in suburban Detroit during a dispute over money then barricading himself inside a room has surrendered to police, authorities said. The gunman’s surrender at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn occurred shortly before 9 p.m. EDT Thursday, or nearly seven hours after the standoff began. Businesses in the surrounding popular dining and shopping area had been evacuated or locked down. The man was “armed with a rifle, many times threatened officers, and it was quite tenuous,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin told reporters. “But fortunately, we were able to resolve that peacefully.” The shooting stemmed from a dispute over money with staff, Shahin said. The man who was shot, identified as a 55-year-old from Riverview, was taken to a hospital and died, Shahin said.
Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
Detroit police fire 38 shots in 3 seconds, killing Black man

DETROIT — Detroit police said they fired 38 shots in three seconds at Porter Burks, a 20-year-old schizophrenic Black man, as he was in an apparent mental health crisis, killing him. During a press conference on Tuesday with Detroit Police Chief James White, snippets of body camera footage were...
White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out

The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
Monroe County woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Attorneys for Tracy Douglas are calling for the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to drop the assault charges filed against her after they say she was the victim in a fight back in August. Douglas' attorneys filed a civil rights complaint against the people involved in the altercation and the responding Monroe County sheriff's deputies. One of  whom is accused of making a racial comment. Newly released body camera videos chronicle the moments after Douglas and a couple got into an altercation in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in Lambertville. It all started when...
Serial killer who murdered 4 women in Detroit sentenced to at least 45 years in prison

DETROIT -- More than three years after he was first arrested, serial killer Deangelo Martin was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 45 years in prison and up to 70 years. Martin, 37, of Detroit pleaded guilty last month as part of a plea bargain to four counts of second degree murder for the murders of 47-year-old Annetta Nelson, 52-year-old Nancy Harrison, 55-year-old Trevesene Ellis and 55-year-old Tamara Jones, who were all from Detroit.
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
