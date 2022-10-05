Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday
Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said. The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News. Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man grabs worker by apron, fires shot into air during 2 separate armed robberies in Detroit
DETROIT – A man grabbed a worker by her apron at one store and then fired a shot into the air at another while stealing money from both businesses in Detroit, police said. The first incident happened around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Family Dollar in the 15800 block of Grand River Avenue.
Detroit News
'I'm inside': Senior found in Birmingham basement after neighbors hear cries; charge follows
Birmingham — An 83-year-old man with dementia was removed from the basement of a Birmingham duplex in July after a concerned neighbor reported to authorities the sounds of knocking and moaning coming from the home. This situation led to charges against a 27-year-old believed to be his caregiver, police records show.
Suspect in fatal shooting at hotel near Detroit surrenders
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a hotel clerk in suburban Detroit during a dispute over money then barricading himself inside a room has surrendered to police, authorities said. The gunman’s surrender at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn occurred shortly before 9 p.m. EDT Thursday, or nearly seven hours after the standoff began. Businesses in the surrounding popular dining and shopping area had been evacuated or locked down. The man was “armed with a rifle, many times threatened officers, and it was quite tenuous,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin told reporters. “But fortunately, we were able to resolve that peacefully.” The shooting stemmed from a dispute over money with staff, Shahin said. The man who was shot, identified as a 55-year-old from Riverview, was taken to a hospital and died, Shahin said.
WJR
Southfield Attorney Geoffrey Fieger to Represent Burks Family in Fatal Shooting Case
DETROIT, October 6, 2022 ~ Southfield Attorney Geoffrey Fieger is representing the family of Porter Burks, a 22-year-old who was shot earlier this week by Detroit police during a mental health check. The high-profile attorney referred to the officers involved as a “firing squad” that fired 38 bullets in three seconds, killing the man.
Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant
DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
Detroit police fire 38 shots in 3 seconds, killing Black man
DETROIT — Detroit police said they fired 38 shots in three seconds at Porter Burks, a 20-year-old schizophrenic Black man, as he was in an apparent mental health crisis, killing him. During a press conference on Tuesday with Detroit Police Chief James White, snippets of body camera footage were...
Charges confirm 47-year-old woman was intoxicated when she struck and killed a pedestrian
After a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, a 47-year-old woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
1 man found fatally shot inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"
(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
fox2detroit.com
Deadly outcomes in Dearborn, Detroit reveal how police struggle to navigate mental illness, firearm access
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - It took seven hours before police managed to take a suspect into custody following a standoff in a Dearborn hotel Thursday evening. One person died from a gunshot sustained earlier in the day. After crisis negotiators were able to get the armed 38-year-old suspect to...
WATE
Knoxville investigation for overdose deaths lead to Michigan man’s arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan man was arrested and charged after an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three people in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Donjae Bell, 29, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested after police say he was a fugitive from justice...
Serial killer who murdered four women and terrorized Detroit's east side will spend up to 70 years in prison
Between 2018-19, serial killer Deangelo Martin terrorized the east side of Detroit, murdering at least four women and sexually assaulting two others. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes a look at his sentencing and how we got here.
The Oakland Press
Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out
The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
Monroe County woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Attorneys for Tracy Douglas are calling for the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to drop the assault charges filed against her after they say she was the victim in a fight back in August. Douglas' attorneys filed a civil rights complaint against the people involved in the altercation and the responding Monroe County sheriff's deputies. One of whom is accused of making a racial comment. Newly released body camera videos chronicle the moments after Douglas and a couple got into an altercation in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in Lambertville. It all started when...
wrtv.com
Suspect in custody following fatal hotel shooting, standoff near Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say after an hours-long standoff, a man who contained himself inside a Hampton Inn in Dearborn following a fatal shooting has surrendered to police. Dearborn police say the victim was a clerk who had a confrontation with the man over his bill. The...
Serial killer who murdered 4 women in Detroit sentenced to at least 45 years in prison
DETROIT -- More than three years after he was first arrested, serial killer Deangelo Martin was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 45 years in prison and up to 70 years. Martin, 37, of Detroit pleaded guilty last month as part of a plea bargain to four counts of second degree murder for the murders of 47-year-old Annetta Nelson, 52-year-old Nancy Harrison, 55-year-old Trevesene Ellis and 55-year-old Tamara Jones, who were all from Detroit.
Detroit News
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Your week in metro Detroit: Culprits of Michigan prison drug smuggling revealed
Good morning, Free Press subscribers. I’m Paul Egan and I cover state government for the Detroit Free Press. Some stories drop like a stone splitting your windshield and demand immediate attention. They get reported and written in an hour, or maybe a day at most. Others are more like...
$2,500 cash reward for tip that solves Pontiac man's murder
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado, a 26-year-old man from Pontiac.
