WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
The Food Guy: Spotlight on Southwest Michigan's Harbor Country
Michigan’s Harbor Country offers a chance to see the colors change, maybe visit a winery or pick apples. NBC 5 Food Guy Steve Dolinsky's priority, of course, is finding the best places to eat. Antiquing along Red Arrow Highway, and hiking through the woods works up an appetite. Good...
rvbusiness.com
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ
Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
abc57.com
Michigan health department reports 95% of Benton Harbor lead service lines replaced
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Ninety-five percent of lead service lines have been replaced in the City of Benton Harbor, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Crews have excavated 320 services lines in 30 days and replaced lead or galvanized lines with new copper pipe. The crews...
hbsdealer.com
Big C Lumber expands
Big C Lumber of Granger, Ind., acquired Delton Pole Building Supply Co. of Delton, Mich. Delton Pole has been in business for three decades, specializing in post-frame buildings. In recent years, Delton Pole has expanded its assortment to include materials for new home construction and home remodeling. The acquisition, announced...
abc57.com
Firefighters investigating fire at Polito's Pizza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at Polito's Pizza on Saturday, October 8. It started around 10:25 a.m. No one was injured because of the fire and firefighters say the building only had smoke damage.
abc57.com
Celebrate fall in downtown South Bend with October First Fridays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Downtown South Bend is ushering in a new season with its October First Fridays event, Fall Frolic. The event will be held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Michigan St. A special themed event this month is the Oktoberfest...
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
abc57.com
Artist completes mural in downtown Niles
NILES, Mich. -- Nationally recognized artist Kelsey Montague has completed a mural in downtown Niles of a pair of wings, similar to the Instagram worthy wing mural she painted in Nashville. The mural was commissioned by the non-profit Remarkable Inc. It is painted on the exterior wall of a building...
abc57.com
Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch reopens October 10
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch will be back open to the community on Monday. The branch is the latest to reopen following renovations as part of the Elkhart Public Library's branch renovation project. The Osolo Branch's hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.,...
abc57.com
Michiana Festival of Beers returns to Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Sample beverages from more than 40 different breweries, cideries and meaderies from across the region at the Michiana Festival of Beers. The one-day event returns to Four Winds Field on Saturday. Each year, the craft beer sampling festival features regional craft beer and benefits local charities! This year's...
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
City of Benton Harbor residents can submit Right of Access forms and sign up for free home lead inspections at Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Oct. 6
LANSING, Mich. – City of Benton Harbor homeowners can submit a Right of Access form to get their lead service line replaced as well as sign up for a free home lead inspection during the City of Benton Harbor Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Thursday, Oct. 6. The resource fair is being held at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, Joel E. Smilow Teen Center, 190 W. Empire Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m.
abc57.com
As company looks for new hires, strikers say it’s a ‘slap in the face’
ELKHART, Ind.-- A strike continues between Elkhart Products Corporation and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) Local 2018. As of Thursday, 108 Elkhart Products employees are still on strike. Those strikers arrived to a surprise Thursday a huge “now hiring” sign on the building of the company...
abc57.com
Mishawka Parks and Rec now-hiring workers for Ironworks Ice Rink
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Department is currently hiring for the opening season of the Ironworks Ice Rink. The department is looking for ice rink attendants and managers for the 2022-2023 season, which lasts from December to March. Those looking to apply can do so by emailing...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to residential fire on Vassar Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vassar Ave. on Thursday morning. At 7:29 a.m., crews were called to the area. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from throughout the structure, reports said. No...
Fox 59
More cheese recalled due to threat of listeria contamination
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A company linked to a multi-state listeria outbreak is recalling more of its products that may be infected. The recall comes after Old Europe Cheese already recalled 20 brands of cheese following listeria infections that have been observed in six states. Stores where that cheese was sold include Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Safeway, Shaws, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods and more.
abc57.com
Goshen Arts Council opens invitation to artists to participate in November First Fridays
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Arts Council is looking for local artists to work with downtown businesses to put their artwork on display for November First Fridays. November First Fridays is an art tour which features performances and exhibits from area artisans of all ages throughout downtown Goshen. The first...
