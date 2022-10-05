ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Two Freeport men charged with retail theft in Oregon

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, Freeport, face felony retail theft charges after an incident in Oregon, Ill. Officers dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the Oregon Snyder Pharmacy and Ace Hardware on N 4th Street for a report of possible theft.
OREGON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine

ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Breaks Into Multiple Vehicles in Rockford

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim’s name has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner after a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Cleonta Day, 31, of Rockford died Tuesday after a shooting in the 600 block of 12th Street. Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the...
ROCKFORD, IL
#Heroin#Drug Possession#Cocaine
WIFR

Freeport man arrested, charged with home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police arrested 33-year-old Jessee Entler Wednesday night after a warrant was issued in connection with a home invasion earlier in the day. Entler was taken into custody in the 500 block of W. Wyandotte Street in Freeport. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the same area for a report of a home invasion.
FREEPORT, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nrgmediadixon.com

Three Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Late Thursday night Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of I-39 and IL Rte. 38. After investigation, Deputies placed 37-year-old Katrina Miller of Mount Morris under arrest for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two passengers in the vehicle, 34-year-old...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
100fmrockford.com

Moving up the ranks: Rockford Police Department promotes 3

ROCKFORD — Three Rockford Police Department officers who have more than 63 years of combined service with the city moved up in the ranks on Friday during a promotions ceremony at the District 1 police station. Mark Danner, who has been with the department since 2005, was promoted from...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
MADISON, WI
CBS Chicago

Student was body-slammed by police officer; family says school, police tried to cover it up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- A family is fighting for answers and justice after a police officer slammed their teenage son to the ground in his high school.Parris Moore suffered a fractured skull and permanent brain damage.Parris was just two weeks into his freshman year at Auburn High School in Rockford last year. He had left his classroom and was wandering the hallway when this incident began. His grandmother, Diane Morgan, got a call to get to the school."I got out of the truck. I entered the school," Morgan said. "The officer approached me and informed me that there was a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

30-year-old man dies in fatal crash

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Janesville 30-year-old man has died after a fatal crash that occurred in the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 at around 6:13 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a westbound motorcycle driven by the victim trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor and trailer.
JANESVILLE, WI
wcsjnews.com

LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies

A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford cannabis leaders react to Biden’s marijuana pardons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the years before John Murray founded Sustainable Innovations and Buckbee Weed Company in Rockford, he battled many roadblocks due to a minor marijuana possession conviction from college. “I had my past and my record weaponized against me by competitors,” said Murray. “It didn’t succeed obviously,...
ROCKFORD, IL

