ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- A family is fighting for answers and justice after a police officer slammed their teenage son to the ground in his high school.Parris Moore suffered a fractured skull and permanent brain damage.Parris was just two weeks into his freshman year at Auburn High School in Rockford last year. He had left his classroom and was wandering the hallway when this incident began. His grandmother, Diane Morgan, got a call to get to the school."I got out of the truck. I entered the school," Morgan said. "The officer approached me and informed me that there was a...

