Two Freeport men charged with retail theft in Oregon
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, Freeport, face felony retail theft charges after an incident in Oregon, Ill. Officers dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the Oregon Snyder Pharmacy and Ace Hardware on N 4th Street for a report of possible theft.
Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
Two Freeport men arrested for theft at Oregon hardware store
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police have arrested two Freeport men who reportedly walked into Snyder Ace Hardware on Thursday and stole “a felony amount of merchandise.” Police said the two men, Terry Ernst, 58, and Michael Hille, 57, matched the descriptions of suspects wanted for a prior burglary at the store, and were confronted […]
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Breaks Into Multiple Vehicles in Rockford
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Family, friends of Tevin Rumley advocate to end drug-induced homicides
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two years after Tevin Rumley died from a drug-induced homicide in Freeport, friends and family get some much-needed closure:. His drug dealer was charged and sentenced to ten years in prison in late September. Rumley was a recovering drug addict who went to treatment...
Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
Rockford man arrested in narcotics bust; deputies find guns with defaced serial numbers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is behind bars Tuesday after a month-long narcotics investigation. Jose L. Maldonado, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit. The unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street, where deputies found approximately 210 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim’s name has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner after a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Cleonta Day, 31, of Rockford died Tuesday after a shooting in the 600 block of 12th Street. Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the...
Freeport man arrested, charged with home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police arrested 33-year-old Jessee Entler Wednesday night after a warrant was issued in connection with a home invasion earlier in the day. Entler was taken into custody in the 500 block of W. Wyandotte Street in Freeport. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the same area for a report of a home invasion.
Freeport Police: Woman severely beaten in altercation after traffic accident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident. According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. […]
Weird? Illinois Man Caught Stealing This From His Next Door Neighbors
There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all. ...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors. First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch...
Four Area Departments Assist in Apprehension of Two Suspects for Retail Theft at Oregon Snyder Ace Hardware
Shortly before 7:00 pm Thursday Oregon Police responded to a possible retail theft at the Oregon Snyder Ace Hardware. It was alleged that two male subjects entered the store and began concealing a amount of merchandise. The two subjects matched the description from a prior theft at the store and...
Three Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Late Thursday night Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of I-39 and IL Rte. 38. After investigation, Deputies placed 37-year-old Katrina Miller of Mount Morris under arrest for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two passengers in the vehicle, 34-year-old...
Moving up the ranks: Rockford Police Department promotes 3
ROCKFORD — Three Rockford Police Department officers who have more than 63 years of combined service with the city moved up in the ranks on Friday during a promotions ceremony at the District 1 police station. Mark Danner, who has been with the department since 2005, was promoted from...
Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
Student was body-slammed by police officer; family says school, police tried to cover it up
ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- A family is fighting for answers and justice after a police officer slammed their teenage son to the ground in his high school.Parris Moore suffered a fractured skull and permanent brain damage.Parris was just two weeks into his freshman year at Auburn High School in Rockford last year. He had left his classroom and was wandering the hallway when this incident began. His grandmother, Diane Morgan, got a call to get to the school."I got out of the truck. I entered the school," Morgan said. "The officer approached me and informed me that there was a...
Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
30-year-old man dies in fatal crash
ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Janesville 30-year-old man has died after a fatal crash that occurred in the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 at around 6:13 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a westbound motorcycle driven by the victim trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor and trailer.
LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies
A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
Rockford cannabis leaders react to Biden’s marijuana pardons
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the years before John Murray founded Sustainable Innovations and Buckbee Weed Company in Rockford, he battled many roadblocks due to a minor marijuana possession conviction from college. “I had my past and my record weaponized against me by competitors,” said Murray. “It didn’t succeed obviously,...
