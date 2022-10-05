Read full article on original website
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local...
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. October 10, 2022. Editorial: After Ian, spare no effort to protect every vote.
County: Sugarmill Woods water system didn't meet monitoring requirements in July
The Sugarmill Woods public water system did not meet monitoring requirements in July but the county said this is not an emergency and residents can continue to drink the water at this time. “If a situation arises where the water is no longer safe to drink, proper notification will be...
