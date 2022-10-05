Read full article on original website
Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
Senator faces challenger in race for newly drawn 20th District
Democrat Kim Jorgensen Gane and Republican Aric Nesbitt are facing off for the Michigan Senate District 20 seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The victor will be elected to a four-year term representing the district. There are 38 State Senate districts which are re-apportioned after each census. Michigan’s 20th...
Elissa Slotkin, Tom Barrett MI-07 congressional fight expected to be a nail-biter
Heading into the November midterms, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is in as good a place as she’s ever been with polling data indicating a moderate lead over her Republican challenger, state Sen. Tom Barrett. But organizations like the non-partisan newsletter Cook Political Report put the district as a toss-up...
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Ann Arbor Democrat faces Ypsilanti-area Republican in Michigan Senate race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another four-year term in the Michigan Senate, Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, faces Ypsilanti-area Republican Scott Price in the Nov. 8 election. While Price is running a quiet campaign in the solidly Democratic 15th District and has not responded to interview requests, Irwin is busy making the rounds and touting his accomplishments, saying he’s been proud to work with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and across the aisle on some key wins.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Exclusive-Republican clerk could be charged in Michigan voting-system breach
Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Michigan township official who promotes false conspiracy theories of a rigged 2020 election could face criminal charges related to two voting-system security breaches, according to previously unreported records and legal experts.
Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham
U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
These candidates are seeking a seat in Congress representing Jackson, Calhoun, Kalamazoo counties
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg is facing three other candidates seeking a U.S. Congress seat in a new district in the Jackson-area in the Nov. 8 general election. The newly-drawn 5th U.S. Congressional District includes all of Jackson County, as well as parts of Calhoun and...
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs
Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
Former Edenville Dam owner crafted ‘misleading and false narrative,’ court says
MIDLAND, MI - State officials announced that they secured an important victory in a legal battle against the owners of the Edenville Dam after the structure failed when a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc in May 2020. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Department of Attorney General, Department of Energy, Great Lakes...
Michigan marijuana reformers praise Biden for ‘first big domino’ on path to federal legalization
Federal reluctance to catch up with Michigan and most of the nation regarding marijuana policy wavered this week. President’s Joe Biden’s announcement signaling a shift in strict federal marijuana policy won’t have any immediate impact on most Michigan residents, but it’s still receiving praise from Michigan marijuana reformers.
Marion County agency wants SCOTUS to strip protections for millions of vulnerable Americans
Marion County's public health agency is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strip legal protections for millions of Americans in a monumental case that experts say could dramatically weaken federal benefit programs. The Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County wants the nation's high court to throw out a lawsuit...
DePerno sees crime, education as priorities if elected attorney general
Depending on who you ask, crime is up troublingly in Michigan over the past few years. Murders and aggravated assaults have risen by double-digit percentages since 2019 – when Democrats took over top statewide offices – but rapes, robberies and property crime are down. If you ask Matthew...
Incumbent faces competition to represent Michigan’s Thumb in Congress
ROMEO, MI — Republican incumbent Lisa McClain will face one Democrat as well as members of both the Libertarian and Working Class parties in her race to keep a seat in Congress. The U.S. House District 9 spans much of Michigan’s Thumb region.
Michigan Senator Mallory McMorrow Is Fighting A ‘Barbaric’ Abortion Law: ‘People Are Pissed’ (Exclusive)
The phone calls and emails coming into Senator Mallory McMorrow‘s office are staggering. Women fearful about ectopic pregnancies, people worried about high-risk pregnancies, women frightened about what will happen if their birth control fails, constituents who have been through one round of IVF treatments ,because they want to start a family, and now don’t know whether they dare continue. All are terrified about what will happen if an old 1931 anti-abortion law goes into effect in Michigan, McMorrow, a first term Senator tells HollywoodLife. in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Ever since June 24, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade, which had given people the right to a legal abortion in America 50 years ago, McMorrow has seen the priorities for Michigan voters change.
Will there be a red wave? Maybe, but it's looking purple
For months, we’ve been hearing about a red wave, where Republicans across the country will win their elections easily and unseat Democrats, but one expert said the red wave is looking pretty purple.
Here's why Nancy Pelosi, Todd Rokita, Biden administration care about Indiana nursing home
Todd Rokita, Nancy Pelosi, the Biden Administration, dozens of current and former members of Congress — why are they all suddenly interested in a lawsuit involving a nursing home owned by Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County?. On the surface, the case that surprisingly landed before the U.S....
