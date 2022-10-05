Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
WMBF
Two disasters in the same day turn Garden City church retreat into a nightmare
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fire destroyed two homes and damaged another just hours after Hurricane Ian hit, and about 25 people were renting the home next door to where the fire quickly spread. No one was in the home where the fire initially started, but a group of...
SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets
COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
country1037fm.com
The Most Expensive Home in The Carolinas Just Hit The Market
I love the mountains and I love a pretty house, the only problem is I don’t have 30 million dollars to make this deal happen, but you might!. The most expensive home in both North and South Carolina is now on the market and it is a beauty. It is located in Linville, North Carolina so it will take about two and a half hours or so to get there from Charlotte. But don’t worry, if you are missing the queen city, you can see the skyline from your new home because it sits atop 5,000 feet on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
‘Devastation’: Garden City ice cream staple total loss in Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Perched on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and Waccamaw Dr., The Yum Yum Shop saw extensive flooding and devastation during Hurricane Ian. When owner Bryon Busbin came into his shop on Saturday morning after the storm, what he saw was heartbreaking. “Devastation,” Busbin said. “Everything was totally washed everywhere.” Freezers […]
Humane Society of Tampa Bay in 'crisis,' completely full
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said it's so full it's in a "crisis," and to help clear the shelter, adoption fees are waived for some dogs through Friday.
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
WLTX.com
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
4 Stunning Beaches in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful state in the country, and if you have visited it at least once, then you can absolutely confirm this. If you are lucky to live here, then there is no point in explaining how stunning the beaches. And if you are looking for new places to explore, there is a list of four absolutely amazing beaches in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile […]
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
Thousands of starfish wash ashore on Folly Beach after Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Visitors who ventured out to Folly Beach in the days after Hurricane Ian were met with a surprising sight on the sand. Users took to social media over the weekend to share photos and videos of thousands of stranded starfish scattered along the shore. According to the South Carolina Department of […]
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Tops The Best Small Cities of 2022 List
CondeNaste recently released its 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards reflect the travel experiences of their readers. Awards feature the best, from hotels and airlines to cruises and islands. And also cities. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the best small cities in the US list. I have to say, it’s a good one! All but two of the top 10 are on the east coast, with the vast majority in the south. All have a rich history adding to their appeal. And topping the list is a South Carolina city that’s chock full of southern charm (and incredible food!). But it’s not just that one. A second South Carolina city comes in at number 5 and a beloved North Carolina coastal city also made the list.
KRMG
S.C. man accused of throwing dog off bridge twice
S.C. man accused of throwing dog off bridge twice Cantrell told officers that “witches” told him to throw his one-year-old dog from the bridge. (NCD)
New thrift store turning second-hand goods into community support
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new thrift store in Mount Pleasant is providing a little more than second-hand goods. The God’s Goods Thrift Store opened last month with the purpose to help raise money for other needs in the Lowcountry. “We are an all-volunteer staff. There are no paid individuals in the store,” said […]
