4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Smokey Butts BBQ & Pizzeria offers ‘best homemade barbeque in town’
MT. MORRIS, MI - Tom Choate can be considered a bit of a daredevil. About 12 years ago, he was watching the TV series BBQ Pitmasters, where the country’s most experienced barbecue luminaries polish their smokers and begin to produce a feast of crispy turkey legs, delicate ribs, and juicy beef brisket.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
5 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that are well-known for their impeccable service and equally amazing food. If you have never visited any of these fantastic restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. Here are the five amazing seafood places:
The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan
Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Old clothes, new stores: Secondhand shops pop up across Michigan
Janna Maris remembers spending her childhood hunting for clothes, toys and trinkets at the thrift shop. Her grandmother would hand Maris and each of her cousins a $5 bill, and whoever came back with the most clothes won. “I’ve been thrifting my entire life,” she said. Now 26,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Lottery: 3 winners in just 1 week
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 7 they had three winning tickets worth more than $1 million sold or claimed in just one week. The big wins started on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when a $1 Million Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip on Saint Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
Michigan state parks seeking entrepreneurs to run food trucks, other concessions
LANSING, MICH. -- Food trucks, a riding stable, park stores and beach concessions are just a few of the business opportunities currently available at Michigan state parks through the Department of Natural Resources. The Michigan DNR this week announced new concessionaire opportunities at eight state parks and recreation areas. State...
Check out Michigan’s Guinness World Record cats: The tallest and the longest tail
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - Michigan has two new record holders. Both are featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which is now out in stores and available online. MLive first showed you Fenrir and Altair earlier this week, but we wanted a closer look at these extraordinary felines in their element at their home in Farmington Hills. You can watch our previously live video with them above or here.
wearegreenbay.com
Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire at Wisconsin supper club closes Highway 51 for two hours
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Patrons of a Wisconsin supper club had to stop what they were doing and quickly evacuate after a report of a fire. The McFarland Fire and Rescue gave thanks for the understanding of everyone in the building as crews tried to extinguish flames at the Maple Tree Supper Club Wednesday night.
Lottery club meets for dinner, wins $616,985 jackpot on $20 ticket
LANSING, MI -- A trip out for some pizza led to the win of a lifetime for a Mt. Pleasant-based Cabin Corner Crew club when they brought home a $616,985 jackpot playing the Lucky 7′s Fast Cash game. “Whenever we meet for dinner, we’ll play Club Keno or Fast...
wpr.org
Fall colors 2022: Wisconsin leaf-peepers visit top spots for peak foliage (PHOTOS)
In northern Wisconsin, leaves are turning yellow, orange and red as temperatures drop across the state. Sightseers are making the trip to places like Dunn, St. Croix and Burnett counties, for the stunning, but fleeting, scenery. As of Thursday, the Wisconsin Fall Color Report had 10 counties showing "peak fall...
Part of tribal identity, Great Lakes wild rice threatened by climate change
ODANAH, WIS. – Edith Leoso sat in the bow of a metal, flat-bottomed research vessel slowly making its way toward Lake Superior and recalled family memories of places along the Kakagon River Slough as the boat eased by. “The manoomin here has taken care of us. For an area...
Michigan fall color developing extremely rapidly
Fall color has been emerging over many areas in the past few days. Peak color may spread over Northern Michigan very quickly now. Here is the latest estimate of current fall color across Michigan. The estimate is based on what MLive readers are reporting to us on Facebook. We’ve had...
Pure Michigan went dark three years ago. It’s back with $40M to spend.
LANSING, MI – “Pursue your pure in pure Michigan,” Tim Allen’s voiceover purrs as a car drives through a tunnel of trees thick with red, orange and green leaves. Pure Michigan ads are back with $40 million to put toward a tourism rebound.
