Wisconsin State

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that are well-known for their impeccable service and equally amazing food. If you have never visited any of these fantastic restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. Here are the five amazing seafood places:
The Ann Arbor News

The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan

Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
Y-105FM

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Lottery: 3 winners in just 1 week

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 7 they had three winning tickets worth more than $1 million sold or claimed in just one week. The big wins started on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when a $1 Million Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip on Saint Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
Q985

This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone

If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
The Grand Rapids Press

Check out Michigan’s Guinness World Record cats: The tallest and the longest tail

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - Michigan has two new record holders. Both are featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which is now out in stores and available online. MLive first showed you Fenrir and Altair earlier this week, but we wanted a closer look at these extraordinary felines in their element at their home in Farmington Hills. You can watch our previously live video with them above or here.
wearegreenbay.com

Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
wearegreenbay.com

Fire at Wisconsin supper club closes Highway 51 for two hours

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Patrons of a Wisconsin supper club had to stop what they were doing and quickly evacuate after a report of a fire. The McFarland Fire and Rescue gave thanks for the understanding of everyone in the building as crews tried to extinguish flames at the Maple Tree Supper Club Wednesday night.
