Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Report details mistreatment of shooting victims, families by Baltimore police

A Baltimore City Council committee hearing focused on a report detailing gaps in services for shooting victims and their families. The report is a scathing review of the system. Victims complain police treat them like criminals and they feel trapped in a recurring cycle of dysfunction. The police and City Hall have attempted to respond positively with a pledge to make changes.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them

BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.  "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Police blotter: Sept. 28 to Oct. 7

Sept. 28, 2022: Reports of attempted burglary and dating violence occurred after a non-university affiliate tried to enter a dorm room in Tower D during an argument. Sept. 28, 2022: A student was assaulted in Albert S. Cook Library by a non-university affiliate with whom they were in a social relationship.
TOWSON, MD
WBAL Radio

Squeegee worker accused of killing man could go to juvenile court

An update is coming in the next couple of weeks in the case of a 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Baltimore. The Department of Juvenile Services has finished its report about the teen and later this month, a judge will review the report and decide if the case should go to juvenile court or stay in adult court.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 32, shot in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road, where they found a 32-year-old woman shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410)396-2466 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD

