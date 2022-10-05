Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Wednesday, October 12, 2022
NEW YORK WILL GET $2.7 BILLION FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS: New York State is slated to receive $2.7 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments, to support investment in critical infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has released the funds from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are earmarked for repairing and improving including roads, bridges and tunnels, as well as for safety improvements and carbon emission reduction.
NYC ferry expansion pushes tourist cruise company to Jersey
The pricey NYC Ferry expansion aims to foster economic development, but it’s made at least one business pack up and sail away. TopView, a company that takes tourists on cruises around New York City, shifted its boat docking operations from Brooklyn’s Red Hook to Jersey City late last month after receiving notice from the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s waterfront operator that it had to make room for a new ferry maintenance center.
October 11: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1909, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The celebration of Columbus Day tomorrow by 100,000 Italians of Brooklyn will be a demonstration of the autonomy of the borough. The Brooklyn spirit prevails here among the Italians as well as among civic and political organizations, and the events of the day on which the discovery of America by Columbus is to be commemorated will represent the defeat of an attempt on the part of the Italians of Manhattan to annex Brooklyn and make it the tail end of their celebration. Resentment against the Manhattan bodies among the thirty or more Italian societies of this borough which will celebrate the day is intense. The former endeavored to make the celebration a Manhattan one entirely, and sought to augment their forces by tacking on the societies of Brooklyn. The Brooklyn societies refused to be made use of in that way, and in retaliation, the Manhattanites ignored them in the Il Progresso, the Italian newspaper that circulates throughout the city. No notices of the events to take place in Brooklyn, the parades and the big banquet that is to be held at the Imperial, were printed, and this treatment will be roundly denounced when 5,000 Brooklyn Italians gather at Saengerbund Hall tomorrow afternoon after their parade.”
Our world in photos: October 12
WISCONSIN – Holy Hill Basilica: Trees around Holly Hill Basilica began to change colors last Tuesday in Hubertus. Photo: Morry Gash/AP.
Kenisha Lee — just call her ‘Super K’
She gets the stamp of approval from Brooklyn’s Coach of Coaches – Mike Senior. “She was a workaholic and a real gym rat,” said Senior who served as assistant boys basketball coach at Benjamin Banneker Academy High School (2011-14). And that’s where they met – Mike Senior...
Sheriff reboots car fine collections after costly pandemic pause
The New York City Sheriff’s Office has booted thousands of cars in the last few months after repeated warnings to drivers about hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid parking tickets. The city’s Department of Finance began sending letters in March to drivers with pandemic-era parking and traffic-camera tickets,...
