ON THIS DAY IN 1909, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The celebration of Columbus Day tomorrow by 100,000 Italians of Brooklyn will be a demonstration of the autonomy of the borough. The Brooklyn spirit prevails here among the Italians as well as among civic and political organizations, and the events of the day on which the discovery of America by Columbus is to be commemorated will represent the defeat of an attempt on the part of the Italians of Manhattan to annex Brooklyn and make it the tail end of their celebration. Resentment against the Manhattan bodies among the thirty or more Italian societies of this borough which will celebrate the day is intense. The former endeavored to make the celebration a Manhattan one entirely, and sought to augment their forces by tacking on the societies of Brooklyn. The Brooklyn societies refused to be made use of in that way, and in retaliation, the Manhattanites ignored them in the Il Progresso, the Italian newspaper that circulates throughout the city. No notices of the events to take place in Brooklyn, the parades and the big banquet that is to be held at the Imperial, were printed, and this treatment will be roundly denounced when 5,000 Brooklyn Italians gather at Saengerbund Hall tomorrow afternoon after their parade.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO