Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
Meta Quest 2 Vs Valve Index: Which VR Headset Is Better?
The Meta Quest 2 and the Valve Index are perhaps the most well-known VR systems available to the public in 2022. Known as the Oculus Quest until its rebranding, the Meta Quest 2 is the successor to one of the original mass-market VR kits and is about the same price, or slightly cheaper than, most gaming consoles. The Valve Index, on the other hand, is a high-end VR set with extremely modern graphics for a much higher price.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How Does TM Crafting Work?
The ninth generation of "Pokémon" is almost here, arriving November 18 via "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." These two games will introduce new Pokémon, like the three adorable starters, and evolve the long-running IP with fresh gameplay mechanics and features. "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" will be the "first open-world RPG of the 'Pokémon' series," allowing players to explore Paldea at leisure. "Scarlet and Violet" will also include another major development for the franchise: auto battles.
Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Here's How You Earn PlayStation Stars Points
Recently, PlayStation has been revamping some of its staple programs. For example, earlier this year, Sony announced significant changes to PlayStation Plus that added tiers, evolving the program and making it a viable alternative to the Xbox Game Pass for some. And now, PlayStation is adding a brand-new program available to all PlayStation gamers called PlayStation Stars.
Overwatch 2's Watchpoint Pack: What's Included?
"Overwatch," Blizzard's smash-hit team-based first-person hero shooter, is officially being replaced by "Overwatch 2" on Oct. 4, 2022. The game will be going from its original "one-time purchase with optional microtransactions" model to becoming completely free-to-play — with the optional microtransactions still in place, of course. Overwatch Coins, the in-game currency, can be used to purchase extra cosmetic items, unlock Battle Pass tiers without having to grind through them, and purchase the Premium Battle Pass and unlock three times the tier rewards.
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition: What's Included?
Are ya ready, kids? Because Nickelodeon's classic "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise is returning to the digital world. Fans tend to go wild when the iconic Nickelodeon character returns to video games, as was the case with THQ Nordic's anniversary in 2021. At some point in 2023, fans of the absorbent, yellow, and porous sea sponge will be treated to a new adventure with the upcoming "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake," a 3D platformer based on the animated series. In the game, players control SpongeBob as he and his friend Patrick Starr — who has been transformed into a balloon — journey through a series of dimensions known as Wishworlds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PlayStation Stars: What Benefits Do You Get When You Level Up?
Digital gaming storefronts have been changing a lot in the past few years. Sony and Microsoft have both made big moves in the sphere, eagerly trying to tempt gamers toward their platforms. Microsoft released Xbox Game Pass, granting players access to a massive library of games they can download in exchange for a low monthly subscription. Meanwhile, Sony has modified its PlayStation Plus membership into a three-tier service that does something very similar. These are probably the most significant changes, but the two companies have made other, more subtle gambits to win gamers' hearts and minds, and some of them have gotten pretty creative.
Will Overwatch 2's PvE Story Mode Be Free-To-Play?
Though originally planned for a joint launch, Blizzard Entertainment decided to split the "Overwatch 2" PvE and PvP debuts. This allowed the company to release the PvP early access in October 2022, giving the team more time to refine the PvE experience before it rolls out in 2023. As detailed during the reveal event, the PvE story mode focuses on tying loose lore threads together. The narrative blends the old and new guard of Overwatch, while also highlighting some of the heroes' origins.
Sequels That Completely Erased The Previous Games
The video game industry is filled with strong series that allow companies to expand on their previous entries and keep fans coming back for more. In the case of titles like "Half-Life," this can sometimes leave fanbases clamoring for a new entry that may never come. Many series, however, consistently offer fans new entries to enjoy that expand on iconic mechanics, worlds, and characters. This allows them to foster living worlds that continue to grow and cultivate an active community of fans.
This Rare Sega Saturn PS2 Controller Is A Strange Video Game Collaboration
The story of the Sega Saturn is a sad one. Those with knowledge of the 90s console race will recall a time when Sega, Sony, and Nintendo were all bitter adversaries, waging a direct war on one another in terms of hardware power and exclusive games. But while Sega and Nintendo had been at each other's throats for generations at that point, it was Sony who arguably dealt the cruelest blow to the Saturn. Few have forgotten that infamous moment at E3 1995, when Sony prodded at the Saturn's inflated price tag of $399 by giving a one-word speech: "$299" — the reveal of the PlayStation's price. Sega never fully recovered from the jab, nor was it able to catch back up to the immense popularity of the PlayStation line. Thus, it exited the console market in 2001 with the Dreamcast.
The Ambitious Sonic Mobile Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
These days, it's essentially impossible to find a device that plays games and doesn't have at least a few "Sonic the Hedgehog" titles on it. Originally serving as Sega's exclusive mascot, the blue blur platform-jumped to the competition after Sega's biggest mistakes led to the company bidding farewell to the hardware business in 2001. Suddenly, Sonic was appearing everywhere, whether it was on Nintendo's consoles, Sony's PlayStation platform, Microsoft's Xbox lineup, PC, and yes, even mobile phones.
Whatever Happened To The Nintendo Wii Vitality Sensor?
When you think of the Nintendo Wii, chances are that you're also thinking about at least one item from the massive pile of white, plastic accessories that were manufactured for the console. Whether it's the Balance Board made for "Wii Fit," the Wii Motion Plus dongle that gave Wii remotes more accurate motion controls, or even the Wii's Wi-Fi USB Connector, it's near-impossible to own the console without having at least one of its many peripherals. However, one supplementary device for the system that truly crossed the line into full-out weird territory was the Wii Vitality Sensor.
Dead Space Collector's Edition: What's Included?
For fans of sci-fi horror games, 2022 was chock full of announcements. Games like "The Callisto Protocol" and "Slitterhead" come from developers of some of the most revered sci-fi horror games of the past, few of which are as well-known as "Dead Space." The "Dead Space" remake is slated for release on Jan. 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and after a gameplay trailer was uploaded by the "Dead Space" YouTube channel, fans are excited to finally know how a new "Dead Space" will improve on the original.
Things Are Looking Grim For Disco Elysium 2
The unique genre-fusing RPG "Disco Elysium" was something of an surprise hit, especially when one considers that it was the first release from UK-based game development studio ZA/UM. Its non-traditional playstyle, gorgeous artstyle, and existentialist story made it a near-instant hit with the gaming community, and its success has even led to the development of a "Disco Elysium" TV series on Amazon Prime Video. After winning several awards, including Best Narrative, Best RPG, and Best Indie at the 2019 Game Awards, it's no wonder there are plans to make a sequel. Fans of "Disco Elysium" may he disheartened to learn, though, that core members of the team at ZA/UM were forced to leave the studio.
Overwatch 2: How To Unlock Mythic Skins
There are a lot of significant differences between "Overwatch" and "Overwatch 2," like the addition new character, Sojourn, but the new game still has most of the essential elements that made the original great. It still has fast-paced, kinetic shooting mechanics, a variety of interesting weapons for players to choose from, and a vibrant roster of characters with their own unique abilities. One thing that has helped keep these characters interesting over the years is the skins.
The 34 Best Games On PlayStation Plus Premium Right Now
PlayStation Plus Premium might not have been the first game subscription service to hit the scene, but it's certainly shaping up to compete with other programs, like Xbox's Game Pass. Though the PlayStation Plus upgrade system caused an uproar when it was first introduced in mid-2022, the service ultimately gave fans what they really wanted: a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which had featured older PlayStation titles via a streaming service. Gamers who opt in for the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus have access to both older classics in the PlayStation library and newer titles offered for a discount – or better yet, free – with the basic membership.
Overwatch 2: How To Quickly Level Up Your Battle Pass
After years of anticipation, "Overwatch 2" is finally out, and the original "Overwatch has come to an end. While some fans are sad to see the first game go, they can take solace in the fact that reviews for the sequel have been generally pretty positive. Critics are finding the updated gameplay and expanded story fun and engaging, and fans are already migrating to the new experience.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0