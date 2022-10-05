ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
Ex-judge: 'Ethics and integrity of our court system are at stake' in Madison Co. election (Your Letters)

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Madison County Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses overdosed. At that time Moses was the only candidate for Madison County judge named on the ballot. His life was saved when he was administered Narcan. A sheriff’s investigation showed that Moses and another man had snorted white powder off a stove top thinking it was cocaine. The dangerous drug fentanyl was suspected. Moses was transported to a Syracuse hospital where he was treated and released. The sheriffs sent a specimen of Moses’ blood to a lab for testing.
Losing Senate candidate Angi Renna continues group's effort to discredit 2020 elections

Angi Renna, a Republican who lost a Senate race two years ago, has taken the next step toward filing a lawsuit against Onondaga County over the accuracy of the 2020 election. Renna has been the only public face of a secretive group attempting to call into question the results of dozens of races in New York state. Last summer, she hosted a public meeting on behalf of New York Citizens Audit.
Onondaga County, NY
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Chief of Staff and Sustainability Director Resign Before Upcoming Election

The Chief of Staff and Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca have resigned from their positions in the incumbent mayor's administration weeks before the upcoming mayoral election on November 8. Faith Vavra, who has served as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor since she was appointed by...
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
Man held in Oneida County prison allegedly assaults officers

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff is reporting that an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has been charged with felonies after two separate incidents of physical violence against officers. According to the Sheriff, the first incident occurred on September 22nd when 29-year-old Raheem Thompson of Utica allegedly began repeatedly punching an […]
Fayetteville Post Office has a new name

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville Post Office officially has a new name. It will now be known as the “Corporal George H. Bacel Post Office,” named for its former employee and World War II veteran. Corporal Bacel was a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius and a Marine during WWII. It was hard work to re-name the […]
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
The negative impacts of Ithaca's police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don't want to acknowledge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are blaming the city’s police reform initiative for staffing shortages. Now, a local news reporter says she was fired after she wrote an article shedding light on the issue. The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is desperate to recruit new officers, and it’s even throwing in some […]
Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women's history in Ithaca

Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
