WKTV
New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
Madison Co. Bar Association accepts resignation of Bradley Moses
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Madison County Bar Association accepted the resignation of Bradley Moses on Monday, October 3. Moses was President of the association and it was a unanimous vote of those who were in attendance to accept his resignation. Furthermore, after discussions and motions, members of the association voted by a […]
Ex-judge: ‘Ethics and integrity of our court system are at stake’ in Madison Co. election (Your Letters)
On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Madison County Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses overdosed. At that time Moses was the only candidate for Madison County judge named on the ballot. His life was saved when he was administered Narcan. A sheriff’s investigation showed that Moses and another man had snorted white powder off a stove top thinking it was cocaine. The dangerous drug fentanyl was suspected. Moses was transported to a Syracuse hospital where he was treated and released. The sheriffs sent a specimen of Moses’ blood to a lab for testing.
Losing Senate candidate Angi Renna continues group’s effort to discredit 2020 elections
Angi Renna, a Republican who lost a Senate race two years ago, has taken the next step toward filing a lawsuit against Onondaga County over the accuracy of the 2020 election. Renna has been the only public face of a secretive group attempting to call into question the results of dozens of races in New York state. Last summer, she hosted a public meeting on behalf of New York Citizens Audit.
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
City of Syracuse agrees to settle lawsuit involving controversial former police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse has agreed to settle a lawsuit involving controversial former police officer Vallon Smith for $150,000. The city is asking the Common Council to approve the settlement and end a lawsuit against Smith and the city that was filed by Dr. Mark Johnston in 2020.
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ithaca.com
Chief of Staff and Sustainability Director Resign Before Upcoming Election
The Chief of Staff and Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca have resigned from their positions in the incumbent mayor's administration weeks before the upcoming mayoral election on November 8. Faith Vavra, who has served as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor since she was appointed by...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
Man held in Oneida County prison allegedly assaults officers
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff is reporting that an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has been charged with felonies after two separate incidents of physical violence against officers. According to the Sheriff, the first incident occurred on September 22nd when 29-year-old Raheem Thompson of Utica allegedly began repeatedly punching an […]
Fayetteville Post Office has a new name
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville Post Office officially has a new name. It will now be known as the “Corporal George H. Bacel Post Office,” named for its former employee and World War II veteran. Corporal Bacel was a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius and a Marine during WWII. It was hard work to re-name the […]
Drought watch lifted for most of Upstate NY, officials ask to continue limiting water waste
Syracuse, N.Y. — A drought watch for most of Upstate New York has been lifted Saturday, state officials said. Onondaga, Cayuga, Oneida and Madison counties are some of the 34 counties that returned to normal designations, according to a state Department of Environmental Conservation news release. Recent rainfall and...
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
Cortland County Man Accused of Raping Acquaintance
A Cortland County man is charged with felony rape in connection with an alleged incident in the Town of Solon on July 1. Sheriff’s officials say 60-year-old Charles Warren is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with someone he knows. According to arrest information provided by the Cortland County...
CNY man sent death threats to Grammy-winning singer Mýa; rifle found at his home, feds say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A DeWitt man has been charged with sending dozens of death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa, according to federal court papers. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, sent the threats in April to Mýa’s Instagram account, FBI agents said in an affidavit filed in federal court in Syracuse. He was indicted and charged last Thursday.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
The negative impacts of Ithaca’s police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don’t want to acknowledge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are blaming the city’s police reform initiative for staffing shortages. Now, a local news reporter says she was fired after she wrote an article shedding light on the issue. The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is desperate to recruit new officers, and it’s even throwing in some […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s history in Ithaca
Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
