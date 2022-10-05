ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

Washington — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of...
